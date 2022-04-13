Liverpool beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the Champions Lleague quarter-finals.

Liverpool advanced into the semi-finals of the Champions League after edging past Benfica 6-4 on aggregate.

The second leg at Anfield proved a nervy affair, with the Reds being held to a 3-3 draw on the night of the quarter-final.

But a 3-1 win at the Estadio da Luz last week gave Jurgen Klopp’s side enough of a cushion to set up a last-four clash against Villarreal.

Liverpool took the lead in the 21st minute - with a carbon copy goal from the first leg.

Kostas Tsimikas whipped in a corner and Ibou Konate rose powerfully to crash home a header home.

But the Reds’ lead was not to last long as Benfica equalised 16 minutes later through Goncalo Ramos.

The second half would prove to be a frantic affair, with Liverpool throwing away a precious two-goal advantage on the night.

The home side went back in front in the 57th minute when Firmino tucked home a cross-shot from Diogo Jota.

Then in the 65th minute, Firmino displayed great composure to calmly slot home another Tsimikas set-piece at the back post and put Liverpool 3-1 ahead.

However, there would be more drama when Benfica reduced the arrears through substitute Roman Yaremchuk. He was initially flagged offside but VAR overruled the decision.

And the Eagles would again beat Klopp’s side’s offside trap moments later - this time through Darwin Nunez.

The heroes

- Roberto Firmino: two fine goals from the Brazilian. He remains an invaluable player at Anfield despite his stock dropping somewhat of late.

- Kostas Tsimikas: a pair of assists for the Greece international. His set-piece delivery proved pivotal in the end for the Reds.

- Ibou Konate: his two goals in both legs ultimately earned Liverpool a spot in the last four. A fine maiden season for the 22-year-old.

The villains

- Liverpool’s offside trap: Benfica played on the Reds’ high defensive line - much like Man City did at the weekend. Liverpool were caught out three times but luckily didn’t cost them a place in the semis.

- Odisseas Vlachodimos: fumbled an easy take, which caused panic among Benfica’s defence and led to Firmino’s first goal of the evening.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 No chance with any of Benfica’s goals. Then made a pivotal save not long after Benfica bagged their third goal. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

2. Joe Gomez - 6 Put in a decent cross for a disallowed Diogo Jota goal and had an effort well kept out by the keeper in the first half. Played Yaremchuk onside for Benfica’s second goal, though. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 6 Marshalled the defence well on the whole but he won’t be happy three goals of the same nature were conceded. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

4. Ibou Konate - 6 Proving such a threat from set-pieces with another big goal. Rarely beaten in his duals but played Nunez onside. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images