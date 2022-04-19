Liverpool player ratings: Sadio Mane among five players who gets 9/10 in Man Utd win

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were on target in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Manchester United which moved them to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool marched to the top of the Premier League as they crushed Manchester United at Anfield.

A Mo Salah double and goals from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz did the damage in a scintillating Reds performance against their bitter rivals.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side sit two points ahead of Manchester City ahead of their clash against Brighton tomorrow.

Liverpool took just five minutes to find the breakthrough.

A sweeping move from the front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Diaz was rounded off by the latter’s composed finish.

The Reds continued on the front foot and had their second in the 22nd minute.

It was another world-class goal, with Mane’s magnificent pass finding Salah, who ended his six-game drought.

Klopp’s side took their foot off the gas after the interval before Mane netted a timely thrid in the 68th minute with a deft left-footed effort.

Then Salah put the gloss on the win with his second of the game in the 85th minute.

The heroes

- Sadio Mane: a goal, an assist and a second assist for the Senegal international. The decision to deploy him as a striker rather than a left-winger is paying off emphatically.

- Thiago Alcantara: a performance which exuded pizzazz and panache. The midfielder was a joy to watch as he ran the show in the middle of the park.

- Mo Salah: bounced back to his very best having hit a rough patch. Two goals and an assist for Salah - it points towards he’s over his dip at the exact right time.

The villains

- Ralf Rangnick: decided to go with a five-man defence which backfired. United lacked any organisation or intensity, with Liverpool allowed to persistently barrage the visitors with pressure.

- Harry Maguire: dragged out of defence far too easily and left a gaping hole for Liverpool’s opener. Any hope of making the game tight and looking to nick a goal on the counter went up in the air.

- Diogo Dalot: left United far too exposed down the left flank. In fairness, he wasn’t the only one.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 Barely tested in terms of shotstopping. But Alisson’s distribution should rightly be lauded. He was superb with the ball at his feet. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Helped nullify any sort of United attacks then continually bombed forward himself. Quelled a threatening run from Jadon Sancho with ease. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 8 Played his part in the build-up to Liverpool’s second goal when combining with Mane. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 A rare ticking off from Klopp and Robertson for being too casual at the start of the second half. It did the trick. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images