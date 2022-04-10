Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes are no longer in their own hands after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds had a chance to move two points clear in the race for the silverware - yet remain a point behind the current champions with eight games remaining.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game did live up to all expectations, though, and three goals were scored in the first half.

City took the lead after just five minutes when Kevin De Bruyne’s long-range effort found the far corner via a deflection.

But Liverpool were back into the game just eight minutes later through Diogo Jota’s 21st goal of the season.

However, it would be Guardiola’s side who’d get on the front foot and deserved to go ahead through Gabriel Jesus.

The drama would continue just 47 seconds into the second half. Liverpool would again equalise - this time through Sadio Mane.

City would be denied the advantage for the third time when Raheem Sterling had a goal chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

There’d be no late drama and Liverpool now need their long-time rivals to slip up in the home straight of the season - and must then take advantage.

The heroes

Kevin De Bruyne: absolutely ran the show for City in the engine room. Caused so many problems and deserved his goal.

Gabriel Jesus: Pep Guardiola’s decision to hand the Brazilian attacker a surprise start paid off. He notched a fifth goal in seven games against Liverpool.

Sadio Mane: not really involved in the first half but far better after the break. Showed plenty of composure for his goal and linked well with Mo Salah.

The villains

Fabinho: poor throughout. The Liverpool midfielder was well off the pace and culpable for City’s opener with two mistakes.

Jordan Henderson: couldn’t get involved as he would have liked. Clearly frustrated with his performance given his reaction when subbed.

Riyad Mahrez: spurned a huge chance at the death to win it for City.