Liverpool player ratings: Sadio Mane stars but one man gets 4/10 in Aston Villa win

Goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool showed they’re not surrendering their Premier League title bid without a fight as they battled from behind to beat Aston Villa.

Goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane ensured the Reds delivered a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

It meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side moved level on points with Manchester City ahead of their trip to Wolves tomorrow.

Liverpool were shellshocked when they fell behind inside just three minutes.

The Reds’ defending was calamitous, at best, and Douglas Luiz powered home after his header was saved.

But Klopp’s men were back level less than three minutes later.

This time, Villa were all over the place at the back from a set-piece and Matip stroked home into an empty net.

Both sides had their chances before Liverpool got on the front foot in the second period - and got their reward.

Luis Diaz created himself space and picked out Mane, who glanced a superb header into the far corner to ensure the pressure remains on City.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Didn’t cover himself in glory when saving Luiz’s initial header. Also got away with a pass that hit Watkins. However, made two big stops to deny Danny Ings after the interval. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Not too many attacking moments in the first half - but should have had an assist when Keita fluffed his lines. Flashed two free-kicks wide in the second period. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 6 Part of the shoddy defending for Villa’s opener. But atoned for his error for the equaliser. Solid from there and smartly played Ings offside to deny an equaliser late on. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 5 Turned far too easily by Ollie Watkins moments before Villa’s breakthrough. Played his part in the equaliser but had two scary moments in the second period when playing Watkins onside then was beaten by Philippe Coutinho. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images