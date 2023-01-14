The player ratings from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

Liverpool dropped to eighth on the Premier League table and now face a huge challenge of qualifying for the Champions League after a deserved 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex.

Brighton’s sensational winger Solly March grabbed a brace for the Seagulls early in the second half, before substitute Danny Welbeck scored a brilliant half volley to condemn Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-form side to another desperately poor defeat.

Solly March’s first goals would have been very frustrating to watch for Klopp with his side barely settling in the second half before conceding the goal on the 47th minute.

Five minutes later, March was allowed to run through before using his body shape to create an angle and fired beyond the hapless Alisson in post.

The packed Amex crowd robbed the energy off the visitors and cheered their side on as they continued to create the best chances in the game and leaving Liverpool to feed off the left-overs.

Jurgen Klopp handed fresh signing Cody Gakpo his first Premier League start, but not even the Dutch World Cup star could rescue what now really looks like a Titanic sinking ship.

The scoreline was huge but the nature of the performance will be something that will give Klopp sleepless nights as Brighton were made to look like prime Barcelona for large parts of the game.

The success of Klopp’s team was build on high pressing and unbeatable mentality, here they looked like they just could not be bothered.

Here is how we rated every member of the Liverpool team out there at the Amex.

1. Alisson Becker- 4 Got out of jail by VAR after bringing down Solly March in the first half. Not at fault for the goals.

2. Thiago Alcantara-4 Not in the game for large portions. Didn't press effectively and when he tried, he left space behind. Liverpool need to find a solution to this.

3. Andy Robertson- 4 Chased the game in the second half but didn't get into spaces where he could hurt Brighton from wide.

4. Cody Gakpo-4 Dreadful on his Premier League debut. Just didn't look fit