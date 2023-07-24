Liverpool’s second pre-season friendly of the summer ended in an eventful 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth.

Darwin Nunez netted a double, with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on target against the 2. Bundesliga side behind closed doors in Germany.

Liverpool made a bright start and could have gone ahead after just two minutes when Andy Robertson burst through on goal but saw his effort blocked.

Then on seven minutes, Diaz went on a surging run from his own half before curling a right-footed shot that was kept out by the Furth keeper.

However, it would be the Colombia international who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Diaz weaved his way past several defenders before nonchalantly finding the far corner.

Diogo Jota almost doubled the advantage only two minutes later when he pilfered possession but shot wide after being left one-vs-one with the keeper. Jota was lively throughout the first period and again nipped in to win the ball - only this time in the Furth box. The Portuguese perhaps could have gone down but stayed on his feet and saw his shot clip the post.

Jurgen Klopp changed his entire starting line-up for the second half - and they started in the worst possible manner. Furth were gifted an equaliser in the 47th minute when goalkeeper Adrian’s poor pass to James McConnell saw Julian Green nip in and finish.

But the Reds soon took charge with Nunez restoring the advantage on 50 minutes when he latched on to Mo Salah’s through ball, rounded the keeper and finished into an empty net. Nine minutes later, Nunez had his second of the game when he again displayed his composure after being set free by Salah.

Yet a disjointed Liverpool performance would see them capitulate. Lukas Petkov equalised for the German hosts, although there appeared to be a hint of offside in the build-up. The Reds’ poor play in the rearguard would continue, though, with Armindo Sieb firing a double to leave the Reds shellshocked.

Klopp’s men pushed for an equaliser - and finally had one with a minute remaining. This time, Nunez turned provider to pick out Salah at the back post, whose improvised close-range finish found the back of the net.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the pre-season friendly match between SpVgg Greuther FÃ¼rth and Liverpool at on July 24, 2023 in Fuerth, Germany. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the pre-season friendly match between SpVgg Greuther FÃ¼rth and Liverpool at on July 24, 2023 in Fuerth, Germany. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Alisson Becker - 6 Barely tested in the first half bar gobbling up one cross with ease. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Conor Bradley - 6 Showed decent composure on the ball having to play an inverted role he’s not entirely suited ti. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 6 Did everything required of him. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

