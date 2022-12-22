Liverpool player ratings gallery: six players score 5/10 and just two 7/10s in Man City loss
Liverpool player ratings from the 3-2 defeat against Man City in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup came to an end as they fell to a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the fourth round at the Etihad Stadium.
Fabio Carvalho and Mo Salah were on target for the Reds in their first game after the restart of the 2022-23 season - but City proved too strong in the end.
The game started at a frenetic pace and City took the lead in the 10th minute when prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland found the net with a first-time finish.
But against the run of play, Liverpool equalised on 20 minutes through Carvalho’s composed effort.
The second period was even more pulsating than the opening 45 minutes. City restored their advantage less than two minutes in through Mahrez. The Reds hit back again, though, just a minute later when Salah converted Darwin Nunez’s cutback.
There was to be more drama and the home side notched third when Nathan Ake headed home in the 58th minute.
Nunez had a big chance to equalise but fluffed his lines and Liverpool could not find another way back into the tie - ending their reign as champions.