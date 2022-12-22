Liverpool player ratings from the 3-2 defeat against Man City in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup came to an end as they fell to a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the fourth round at the Etihad Stadium.

Fabio Carvalho and Mo Salah were on target for the Reds in their first game after the restart of the 2022-23 season - but City proved too strong in the end.

The game started at a frenetic pace and City took the lead in the 10th minute when prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland found the net with a first-time finish.

But against the run of play, Liverpool equalised on 20 minutes through Carvalho’s composed effort.

The second period was even more pulsating than the opening 45 minutes. City restored their advantage less than two minutes in through Mahrez. The Reds hit back again, though, just a minute later when Salah converted Darwin Nunez’s cutback.

There was to be more drama and the home side notched third when Nathan Ake headed home in the 58th minute.

Nunez had a big chance to equalise but fluffed his lines and Liverpool could not find another way back into the tie - ending their reign as champions.

1. Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Made two very good saves in the first half to keep things level and was confident when collecting the ball. No chance with any of the goals and raced off his line bravely on once occasion in the second half. Distribution wayward n occasions. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. James Milner - 6 Started the game by playing a delicious pass to set Nunez free before assisting Carvalho's equaliser. But the the 36-year-old also struggled to nullify Cole Palmer down the flank before he was forced off injured in the 38th minute. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 6 Helped yield Liverpool's equaliser in the first half when stepping out of defence and earning the second assist. Didn't make any glaring errors but part of a reaguard that shipped three goals Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Joe Gomez - 5 Completely caught out for Haaland's opener and also lost the City striker again later in the first half. Switched to right-back after Milner's injury. Looked more at home in that position, in truth, and played a great through ball that Nunez should have finished off. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images