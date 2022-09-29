Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Brighton.

Liverpool return to action on Saturday when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield (15.00 BST).

The Reds will be aiming to build momentum between now and the hiatus of the season for the World Cup in November.

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp knows there is a lot more improvement required from his side - especially if Liverpool are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Reds have taken only nine points from their opening six games - and finding themselves nine points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game fewer.

As Liverpool prepare for their first league game in almost a month, we take a look at how the players have rated so far, according to stats experts WhoScored.

*Players who have made at least three league appearances have only been included.

1. Darwin Nunez - 6.40 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

2. James Milner - 6.41 Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Joel Matip - 6.46 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Alisson Becker - 6.55 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images