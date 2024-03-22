It's a position that supporters would not have imagined they would be in heading into the season. But with 10 games remaining, Liverpool fans are daring to dream.

After a lacklustre 2022-23 campaign, with Liverpool surrendering their Champions League spot and failing to challenge for a trophy, the aim heading into this term was very much to be challenging for the top four again.

Jurgen Klopp conducted a squad overhaul and it was expected that it would be a year of acclimatising and progressing. Instead, Liverpool have aspirations of winning three trophies and could give Klopp the perfect send-off after announcing the shock news he'll bring the curtain down on his Anfield career.

The Carabao Cup is already in the trophy cabinet. But the most coveted piece of silverware is the Premier League, with Liverpool sitting joint-top with Arsenal and a point ahead of Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Europa League is on Liverpool's wish-list having reached the quarter-finals.

As the season pauses for the international break, LiverpoolWorld has opted to review the campaign so far and given our player ratings for each member of Klopp's side.

1 . Alisson Becker - 8 The No.1 keeper was in excellent form earlier in the season keeping nine clean sheets and shipping just 19 league goals. But a hamstring injury has ruled him out for the past month.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 8 The Republic of Ireland international has benefited from games in the Carabao Cup and Europa League while he's stepped up superbly since Alisson's injury.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Taken on the responsibility of being vice-captain brilliantly and he's relished hybrid right-back/ midfield roles, as well as moving into the engine room in games. However, a knee injury has kept him absent for a month.