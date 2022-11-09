Liverpool player ratings from the penalty shootout win against Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

Liverpool ensured they did not suffer a shock upset at the start of their Carabao Cup defence as they edged past Derby County on penalties.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw after 90 minutes before winning the shootout 3-2 to move into the fourth round.

The first half was a dull affair, with neither side creating any clear-cut chances. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fizzed a volley not too far wide before Layton Stewart hooked an effort over the crossbar.

Liverpool played virtually the entire second half in Derby’s half. Klopp called in the cavalry when he made a triple substitution to bring on Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott.

And it was Elliott who went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his deft touch was saved by Wildsmith.

Yet Liverpool could not find a breakthrough and the League One visitors held out for penalties.

And keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made three huge saves before Elliott stepped up to stroke home the winning spot-kick.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Caoimhin Kelleher - 8 Barely even touched the ball in the first half. Two easy saves after the break before being the hero in the shootout with three big saves.

2. Calvin Ramsay - 7 Fairly positive in the first half with the ball at his feet, although lacked a bit of end product. Made on good tackle to stop Louis Sibley. A similar display after the break and much to be encouraged about.

3. Nat Phillips - 7 Generally positive with his passing out from the back in the first half and made one good tackle on Sibley. Sound in the second period and again looked to get things going. One of the better performers.

4. Joe Gomez - 6 Sent one looping header into the arms of the keeper, while he misplaced a backpass in the first half. Blocked a Lewis Dobbin shot in the second half.