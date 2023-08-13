Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s need to recruit a defensive midfielder was laid bare as battled to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz was on target in what was an impressive first-half performance - with Mo Salah also having a goal disallowed for offside - but the Reds had to soak up pressure aplenty after the interval.

And with Jurgen Klopp’s side still to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - with Liverpool in a tussle with Chelsea for the signatures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - principal owner John Henry saw first hand watching from the stands in the capital that reinforcements are needed.

Liverpool started the game brightly and Salah went close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute when he crashed an effort off the crossbar.

But the Reds would open the deadlock six minutes later, with Salah the provider. The Egypt international played a perfectly-weighted through ball for Diaz, who saw his improvised effort on the side beat Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Salah then thought he’d doubled the visitors’ advantage on 29 minutes. He latched onto Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass and kept his composure to beat Sanchez. However, a VAR review deemed the Liverpool winger marginally offside.

That certainly proved the warning shot Chelsea needed to react - and that they did on 37 minutes. From the second phase of a set-piece, Axel Disasi was left unmarked in the box and finished beyond Reds stopper Alisson Becker.

Just a minute later, Mauricio Pochettinho’s men thought they’d taken the lead when Ben Chilwell broke free to got the better of Alisson. However, VAR would this time come to Liverpool’s rescue as Chilwell failed to stay onside.

Virgil van Dijk was almost a surprise goalscorer in the 49th minute when his crisp shot from outside of the box just missed the top corner. But for the rest of the game, the Reds were put on the back foot.

Alisson made a big stop from Nicolas Jackson before the Brazilian managed to sent Mykhalio Mudryk wide when he burst through on goal in stoppage-time.

Klopp would have been pleased to have held on for a share of the spoils and now his attention will firmly be on the transfer window and who can bolster his engine room.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Little chance with Disasi’s goal but got off his line really well in the first half to make a big interception. Made a big save from Jackson in the second period and did everything with confidence. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Thought he had an assist when slipping in Salah and made a big clearance over his bar in the first half. However, seemed to lose Disasi for Chelsea’s equaliser and careless pass in the second half gifted Chelsea with a breakaway. Booked for taking too long with a throw-in. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

3 . Ibrhaima Konate - 6 Made a big block from Fernandez in the first half. Battled away throughout and finally booked in the 85th minute Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Made plenty of clearances in both halves and whistled one shot not too far over the bar after the break. Solid. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Image