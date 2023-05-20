Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino scored on his final outing at Anfield - but Liverpool’s quest for a Premier League top-four finish took a marked hit after being held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds were well below par and needed a 90th-minute equaliser from the fans’ favourite off the bench to rescue a point. However, with Manchester United beating Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp’s side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League have diminished.

The game started off somewhat cagey before Villa were gifted a golden chance to equalise in the 20th minute when Ibrahima Konate felled a breaking Ollie Watkins inside the box - with referee Jonathan Brooks immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Watkins stepped up to take the spot-kick yet fired his effort wide of the target.

However, Villa would soon find the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Douglas Luis floated in a cross from the right and there was Jacob Ramsey at the back post to deftly finish.

Then the visitors could so easily have doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Ramsey was again left unmarked but Reds keeper Alisson Becker made a huge save.

Liverpool failed to create any clear-cut chances of their own in the opening 45 minutes, with Luis Diaz heading one effort wide on 40 minutes.

Klopp’s troops thought they’d equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Cody Gakpo finally finished after a goalmouth scramble. But a VAR review adjudged there was an offside in the build-up - and the goal was disallowed.

Firmino was introduced for one final Anfield outing ahead of his departure this summer. And there was one final goal for the Liverpool great when he nonchalantly finished Mo Salah’s cross in the final minute of normal time.

The Reds went in pursuit of a winner in 10 minutes of stoppage time but could not find a way through. It means Klopp’s outfit are now three points behind Man Utd, who have played one game fewer.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made a huge stop from Ramsey to keep the scoreline down in the first half and did enough to put off Watkins for the penalty. Made a decent stop in the second half from McGinn.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Played a few lovely balls in the first half but couldn’t find the killer pass. Maybe could have got closer to Ramsey for the opener but did have two men to cover.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Rash tackle gave Villa a golden chance to equalise - and earned him a yellow card. Didn’t do too much wrong otherwise.

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 A rock throughout as he won so many headers and got across well to repel Watkins on one occasion.