Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 5-1 win against Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield.

Liverpool took another step towards the knockout stage of the Europa League as they made it three Group E wins from as many games against Toulouse at Anfield.

The Reds cantered to a 5-1 victory, with Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez on target in the first half before Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah put the gloss on the triumph after the break.

Liverpool took the lead in the ninth minute with the first chance of the game. Jota showed trickery to burst away from the Toulouse defence before driving into the box and finishing with aplomb.

However, the visitors were level seven minutes later when they beat the Reds’ high defensive line and Thijs Dallinga kept his cool to beat Caoimhin Kelleher.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side soon re-established their authority. They were back level on the half-hour mark when Trent Alexnader-Arnold’s inviting cross found the head of Endo, who steered home. Liverpool increased their advantage four minutes later through Nunez, with his powerful left-footed half-volley crashing into the top corner.

The Reds almost gifted Toulouse a way back into the game two minutes into the second period. Kelleher’s misplaced pass gave the French side possession in Liverpool’s area and Gabriel Suazo looked destined to score with the goal at his mercy - yet Alexander-Arnold read the shot and made a crucial goalline block.

Klopp’s troops would again get on the front foot and put the game to rest in the 66th minute. Nunez did everything right when he skipped past Toulouse’s Ramus Nicolaisen and then goalkeeper Guillaume Restes. However, despite the net being unguarded, the Uruguay international struck the post, although Gravenberch made sure with the rebound.

And with the final kick of the game, Salah got himself on the goalsheet when his right-footed effort found the back of the net with the underside of the bar.

The win moved Liverpool to nine points in Group E and now need just three more points to guarantee their passage into the next stage. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Little chance with Toulouse’s goal but had his blushes spared by Alexander-Arnold when his miskick gave away possession in Liverpool’s box. Made a decent save to his left in the 80th minute.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Whipped in the cross for Endo’s goal and beat the Toulouse press several times when taking up central positions. Made a crucial block on the line moments in the second period before subbed in the 67th minute, Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

3 . Joel Matip - Comfortable throughout the first half. Similar in the second half.