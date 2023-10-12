Liverpool will be pleased with their current position at the second international break of the 2023-24 season.

Despite a summer that saw several senior player depart, including captain Jordan Henderson and fans’ favourite Roberto Firmino, the Reds have made a smooth transition. Given that Jurgen Klopp’s side finished just fifth in the Premier League last term and scarcely challenged for silverware, things are again positive at Anfield.

After eight games, Liverpool sit fourth in the table and only thre points off the summit. Meanwhile, they have won both of their opening Europa League matches and cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Plenty of the Reds’ squad have now linked up with their respective nations and Klopp’s side are not back in action until they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday 21 October. With the season on hiatus, LiverpoolWorld has reflected on events so far and rated each player so far on their performances.

1 . Alisson Becker - 8 The Brazilian made a bit of a blunder at Brighton, but he’s already got Liverpool out of trouble plenty this season. His performance in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle when down to 10 men was immense.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Made two outings in cup competitions so far and has been solid. Unlucky to have recently suffered a knee injury.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Given the vice-captaincy and has continued to catch the eye in a hybrid right-back/ midfield role - with his display in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa imperious. However, he recently missed a month because of a hamstring issue.