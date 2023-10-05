Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 win against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their perfect start to their Europa League Group E campaign with a 2-0 victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

The Reds were short of their best, although Ryan Gravenberch’s maiden goal for the club since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window and a late Diogo Jota strike was enough to yield all three points against the Belgian outfit.

Liverpool missed a bevy of chances to take the lead in the first half. In the fifth minute, Mo Salah burst free after Jarell Qunasah won possession but saw his shot saved by Union keeper Anthony Moris. The Reds had the ball in the back of the net five minutes later when Darwin Nunez was first to the loose ball from Gravenberch’s powerful shot that was well kept out but the Uruguay international was deemed offside.

Harvey Elliott dragged an effort off target on 14 minutes before Nunez somehow spurned a gilt-edged chance when he was just yards out with the goal gaping - yet scruffed wide. The breakthrough would finally come two minutes before the interval, though. Liverpool launched a counter-attack and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot was spilt by Moris and Gravenberch was on hand to tap the loose ball into the unguarded net.

Union did threaten an equaliser before the break when Mohammed Amoura burst free and dinked an effort over onrushing Reds keeper Alisson Becker but Ibrahima Konate got back to clear the danger.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes at the interval, withdrawing Nunez, Salah and Wataru Endo for Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister. In the 52nd minute, Diogo Jota had his first sight of goal when his header was pushed over the bar. Then on 61 minutes, Gravenberch almost doubled his tally but his curling effort was acrobatically tipped over by Moris.

The visitors did have a short spell where they put Liverpool under pressure but in the 86th minute, Jones drove at the Union defence but cracked a 20-yarder narrowly off target. In stoppage time, the Reds would calm the nerves of those inside Anfield when a counter-attack was launched and rounded off calmly by Jota.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Nonchalantly cleared via a scissor kick in the first half when put under pressure by a Tsimikas backpass. Couldn’t properly get a hand on one Union corner early in the second half but otherwise untroubled before making a late save from Amoura at the death, Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Powerful shot caused the spillage for the opener. Made a crucial interception to quell a Union counter shortly before being subbed in the 63rd minute. A sound night’s work in what was hid first game in more than a month after injury. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Excellent challenge early on led to a Salah chance that should have been taken. Pretty much faultless otherwise, making a fine challenge in the 90th minute. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Image