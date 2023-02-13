Liverpool player ratings from the 2-0 victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool finally claimed their first Premier League victory of 2023 as they eased to a 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Mo Salah bagged his first goal in five games in the first half before Cody Gakpo opened his Reds account after the interval.

Liverpool spurned a good chance when Cody Gakpo headed wide on 17 minutes.

And the Reds took the lead in the 36th minute only 18 seconds after Everton almost broke the deadlock.

Toffees defender James Tarkowksi’s bullet header from a corner crashed against the post before Liverpool launched a rapid counter-attack that was rounded off by Salah’s deft finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the second period on the front foot and doubled their lead through Gakpo’s close-range finish on 49 minutes.

Liverpool couldn’t increase their advantage further despite having several opportunities but will be fully satisfied with all three points as they moved up to ninth in the table.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on February 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Everton. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker - 6 Barely troubled in the first half and was helpless to Tarkowski's header that hit the post. Made an easy save from Iwobi after the break but untroubled otherwise.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Involved in plenty going forward in the first half down the right. Then his cross set-up Gakpo's goal in the second period.

Joel Matip - 6 Got away with one error in the early stages. Fine apart from that and was allowed so much time to foray out of defence in the first half.