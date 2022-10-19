Liverpool player ratings from their 1-0 victory against West Ham at Anfield.

Liverpool recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half header proved the difference for the Reds as they aim to now build momentum and moved up to seventh in the table.

Liverpool dominated the majority of the first half and deservedly took the lead in the 22nd minute when Nunez headed home Kostas Tsimikas’ cross.

But West Ham were presented with a gilt-edged chance to equalise. They were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a foul by Joe Gomez on Jarrod Bowen.

It was Bowen who stepped up - but he saw his effort saved by Alisson Becker in the Reds goal.

The second half was similar to the opening 45 minutes, with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah both having efforts saved.

And Liverpool’s dominance was almost punished in the closing stages but Alisson came to the rescue again when he thwarted Tomas Soucek from close range.

Yet Jurgen Klopp held on for what, on the whole, was a deserved three points.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 8 Gave the ball away cheaply on a couple of times in the first half but penalty save was huge to keep Liverpool ahead. Then made an even better save from Soucek late on. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Had a cross cut out in the first half, while he made one important block. Played some clever passes in the second period to start attacks. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez - 5 Rash and needless challenge into the back of Bowen gave West Ham a penalty - which was luckily saved by Alisson. Seemed to struggle with the wind at times, with one high ball being misjudged and West Ham missing a chance. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk - 7 Barely tested all game except for making a block in the first half. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images