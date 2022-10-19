Liverpool player ratings gallery: four stars get 8/10 and several 7/10s in West Ham victory
Liverpool player ratings from their 1-0 victory against West Ham at Anfield.
Liverpool recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez’s first-half header proved the difference for the Reds as they aim to now build momentum and moved up to seventh in the table.
Liverpool dominated the majority of the first half and deservedly took the lead in the 22nd minute when Nunez headed home Kostas Tsimikas’ cross.
But West Ham were presented with a gilt-edged chance to equalise. They were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a foul by Joe Gomez on Jarrod Bowen.
It was Bowen who stepped up - but he saw his effort saved by Alisson Becker in the Reds goal.
The second half was similar to the opening 45 minutes, with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah both having efforts saved.
And Liverpool’s dominance was almost punished in the closing stages but Alisson came to the rescue again when he thwarted Tomas Soucek from close range.
Yet Jurgen Klopp held on for what, on the whole, was a deserved three points.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.