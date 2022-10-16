Liverpool player ratings gallery: three stars get 9/10 and plenty of 8/10s in Man City victory
Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield thanks to a Mo Salah goal.
Liverpool bounced back to their very best as they displayed silk and steel to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield.
Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal provided enough for the Reds as they became the first team this season to defeat City.
Now Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this can finally be the turning point for his side after a stuttering start to the campaign.
The first half was a gripping affair despite it being goalless.
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota had a header saved, while Erling Haaland also spurned a nodded opportunity of his own at the back post.
Salah spurned a huge chance for the Reds in the 50th minute when he was denied by City keepe Ederson.
The visitors did have the ball in the back of the net three minutes later through Phil Foden. However, celebrations were to be short-lived after a VAR review with Halland adjudged to have fouled Fabinho in the build-up.
And Salah atoned for his previous miss with a world-class goal. He span away from Joao Cancelo before this time keeping his cool to dink over Ederson.
If there was going to be another goal, it looked like it was going to be the Reds.
But they’ll be more than pleased with a victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.