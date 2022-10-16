Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield thanks to a Mo Salah goal.

Liverpool bounced back to their very best as they displayed silk and steel to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield.

Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal provided enough for the Reds as they became the first team this season to defeat City.

Now Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this can finally be the turning point for his side after a stuttering start to the campaign.

The first half was a gripping affair despite it being goalless.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota had a header saved, while Erling Haaland also spurned a nodded opportunity of his own at the back post.

Salah spurned a huge chance for the Reds in the 50th minute when he was denied by City keepe Ederson.

The visitors did have the ball in the back of the net three minutes later through Phil Foden. However, celebrations were to be short-lived after a VAR review with Halland adjudged to have fouled Fabinho in the build-up.

And Salah atoned for his previous miss with a world-class goal. He span away from Joao Cancelo before this time keeping his cool to dink over Ederson.

If there was going to be another goal, it looked like it was going to be the Reds.

But they’ll be more than pleased with a victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 9 Made two solid saves from Haaland in the first half, as well as a long-range effort from Gundogan. Superb again in the second half and his quick thinking engineered the match-winner. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

James Milner - 8 Overlapping cross in the first half went close to engineering the opener. Answered any doubters with a brilliant defensive display. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk - 8 Put enough pressure on Haaland for once chance while he made an important block to cut out a cross in the first half. Seemed to be in the right position every time in the second half, with a crucial header over his own bar with Haaland lurking the highlight. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Joe Gomez - 9 Made a big block from a Haaland shot and a great tackle on Foden in the first half. Excellent again in the second period and dealt with everything thrown at him. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images