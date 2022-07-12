Liverpool player ratings: three teenagers shine but several rusty in 4-0 Man Utd loss

Liverpool were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool opened their pre-season friendly campaign with a 4-0 loss against Manchester United in Thailand.

Jurgen Klopp fielded 32 players in total for the first match of the summer at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

The Reds showed some good moments and had plenty of chances, with the result flattering United.

But there were other areas that will need improving ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool fell a goal behind in the 12th minute when Jadon Sancho rifled home.

Fred then put United two goals ahead in the 20th minute before Anthony Martial added a third on 32 minutes.

The Reds had plenty of chances of their own, but the amount of changes Klopp made underlined the match was all about building fitness levels.

And United’s new era under Erik ten Hag got even better when Facundo Pellistri bagged a fourth in the 76th minute.

Here’s how we rated Liverpool’s players.

1. Alisson Becker - 5 Conceded three goals and will be disappointed. Caught out of position for the second goal. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Isaac Mabaya - 6 Got his clearance wrong for Rashford’s opening goal. But Mabaya plenty impressed going forward showing a lot of pace and power. Subbed after 30 minutes. Photo: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

3. Nat Phillips - 4 The centre-back looked very rusty. Missed his header for Rashford’s goal and got caught out on a few occasions due to heavy touches and loose passes. Subbed after 30 minutes. Photo: JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images

4. Joe Gomez - 5 Poor clearance allowed Fred to double the lead. Subbed after 30 minutes. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images