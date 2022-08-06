Liverpool were held to a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening Premier League game.

Liverpool made a sluggish start to the 2022-23 Premier League fixture as they twice had to battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were on target for the below-par Reds at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool started the game in lax fashion and failed to match Fulham’s intensity.

It was no surprise when the Cottagers took the lead in the 32nd minute through an Aleksandar Mitrovic header.

The Reds went close to equalising before half-time when Luis Diaz smashed the woodwork.

But whatever Jurgen Klopp said during the interval didn’tLiverpool made a sluggish start to the 2022-23 Premier League fixture as they twice had to battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were on target for the below-par Reds at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool started the game in lax fashion and failed to match Fulham’s intensity.

It was no surprise when the Cottagers took the lead in the 32nd minute through an Aleksandar Mitrovic header.

The Reds went close to equalising before half-time when Luis Diaz smashed the woodwork.

But whatever Jurgen Klopp said during the interval didn’t exactly work as they remained on the back foot and Neeskens Kebano - crashed an effort against the post.

Klopp introduced Nunez off the bench in a bid for an equaliser. And the big-money summer signing netted on his Premier League debut in the 64th minute.

However, the Reds wouldn’t be level for long as Virgil van Dijk brought down Mitrovic inside the box to concede a penalty.

The Fulham striker drilled home the spot-kick in the 73rd minute to put the home side back ahead.

But Liverpool were able to rescue a point when Salah prodded home from close range with nine minutes remaining. exactly work as they remained on the back foot and Neeskens Kebano - crashed an effort against the post.

Klopp introduced Nunez off the bench in a bid for an equaliser. And the big-money summer signing netted on his Premier League debut in the 64th minute.

However, the Reds wouldn’t be level for long as Virgil van Dijk brought down Mitrovic inside the box to concede a penalty.

The Fulham striker drilled home the spot-kick in the 73rd minute to put the home side back ahead.

But Liverpool were rescue a point when Salah prodded home from close range with nine minutes remaining.

Here’s how we rated the Reds’ players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Made a couple of low saves early on and no chance with either goal. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Switched off and then outfought by Mitrovic at the back post. But improved in the second half, especially attacking-wise, and clever cross led to Liverpool’s second goal. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 5 Liverpool’s best defender in the first half, making plenty of important blocks. But struggled to match Mitrovic’s physicality at times in the second half and criminally gave the ball away which led to the penalty. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 5 Put pressure on Harrison Reed to stop what would have been a big chance. But got tied all ends up by Mitrovic to concede a penalty. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images