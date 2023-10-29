Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-0 victory against Forest in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their perfect record at Anfield this season as they cruised past Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Reds delivered a 3-0 victory with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez on target in the first half before Mo Salah wrapped up the triumph after the break.

Liverpool took their time to find any sort of rhythm in the game and had to wait until the 20th minute to muster their first real chance of the game when Nunez’s effort was straight at Forest keeper Matt Turner.

That gave the Reds the fillip they needed and broke the deadlock 11 minutes later. Jurgen Klopp’s side launched a swift counter-attack and Nunez’s angle drive could only be parried by Turner, with Jota perfectly placed to finish into the empty net. The Portuguese celebrated by holding up a Luis Diaz shirt, with the winger not involved in the game amid his parents being kidnapped in Colombia.

Liverpool doubled their advantage in the 35th minute through livewire Nunez. Dominik Szboszlai drilled a cross back from the byline and the Uruguay international instinctively prodded home from close range. Before half-time, Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both had efforts from outside the box thwarted by Turner.

Forest displayed resilience in the second period, with the Reds struggling to break down the visitors. In the 59th minute, substitute Harvey Elliott was slipped in by Szoboszlai but saw his effort well blocked.

Steve Cooper’s men finally created an opening on 65 minutes and Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross picked out the run of Nicolas Dominguez inside the box, but he failed to connect with the ball completely and the danger subsided.

The Reds would punish that error and put the game to game to bed with 14 minutes remaining. Szobsozlai’s raking pass caused a mix-up between Turner and Harry Toffolo, with Salah left with an empty net to roll a right-foot finish home.

Anthony Elanga cannoned a volley off the bar for Forest in the closing stages before Cody Gakpo had a goal chalked off for offside for Liverpool in stoppage-time. Still, it was a routine afternoon’s work for the Reds as they returned within three points of Premier League leaders Tottenham. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Untroubled in the first half. The only shot came his way after the break was a thumping Elanga volley that hit the bar. Did well to steer the ball out of play off his line after that.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Couldn't influence things as much as he'd have liked in the first half but saw more of the ball after the break. Subbed in the closing stages.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Breezed through the game. Getting back to his best.