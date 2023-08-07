Liverpool’s final dress rehersal before the 2023-24 season ended with a 3-1 victory over SV Darmstadt 98 at Preston North End’s Deepdale.

First-half goals from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota put the Reds in the driving seat before Luis Diaz wrapped up the win after the break.

It proved a decent workout as Jurgen Klopp got one final chance to run the rule over his troops ahead of the Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool took less than five minutes to open the scoring. Virgil van Dijk helped on a low corner and there was Salah to sweep home. And three minutes later, the Reds doubled the advantage when Salah won the deep in enemy territory and slotted in Jota to finish.

It looked like it was going to be an easy night for Klopp’s side but the were pegged back in the 10th minute. Darmstadt played a ball over the top that exposed the hosts’ high line and Mathias Honsak kept his compsure to apply the finish.

Liverpool had the better of things for the remainder of the first half without creating anything clear cut, with Cody Gakpo and Dominic Szoboszlai having long-ranged efforts.

Alisson Becker was forced into his first real save in the Reds goal on 54 minutes when he kept out Marvin Mehlem. And six minutes later, the home side would restore their two-goal cushion when Diaz brillianly flicked home Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner at the front post.

Liverpool continued to knock on the door despite making a raft of changes, with Darwin Nunez having a close-range header saved before Joe Gomez’s effort from the rebound was blocked on the line.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Little chance with Darmstadt’s opening goal but made a big save after the break. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Had to mainly stick out wide and couldn’t get back in time for Darmstadt’s goal. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 5 Got caught out for Darmstadt’s goal in the first half then also exposed by a ball over the top in the second half. Subbed in the 60th minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Fairly quiet in the first half but will have been disappointed a clean sheet could not be kept. Bailed Alexander-Arnold out of trouble one one occasions in the second half. Solid. Subbed in the 60th minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

