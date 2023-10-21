Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool kept their grip on the city’s bragging rights as they claimed victory over Everton at Anfield.

But the Reds were made to work for their 2-0 triumph despite the Toffees playing more than half of the game with 10 men after Ashley Young’s sending-off. A Mo Salah double in the second half proved the difference as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to the summit of the Premier League table.

It was Everton who fashioned the first attempt on goal within the opening 40 seconds but Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t get enough power on his header and his attempt was easily saved by Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal.

From thereon, the Reds dominated the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.The home side mustered a counter-attack and worked the ball to Luis Diaz inside the area but his effort was well blocked by the sliding tackle of Young.

Liverpool continued to threaten on the break and in the 22nd they won a free-kick on the edge of the Toffees’ area when Diogo Jota was tripped by James Tarkowski. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled the effort into the wall.

Alexis Mac Allister’s long-range effort was spilled by Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal - and then a turning point occurred on 37 minutes. Young hacked down Diaz on the edge of the Blues’ area and was immediately given a second yellow card and his marching orders.

Liverpool couldn’t take advantage for the remainder of the first half before Everton manager Sean Dyche brought on defenders Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson at the break in a bid to keep things tight.

Indeed, the Toffees proved tough to breach, with Salah having a shot well blocked by James Tarkowski. Diaz thought he should have had a penalty when he remonstrated he was brought down by Patterson but a VAR check deemed others.

However, VAR would indeed come to Liverpool’s rescue to break the deadlock. That man Diaz whipped in a cross that hit the arm of Keane. Although referee Craig Pawson did not initially give the decision, a check at the pitchside monitor saw him indeed award a penalty. Salah stepped up and rifled his effort past Pickford.

Liverpool looked to increase their advantage, with substitute Harvey Elliott forcing a good save out of Pickford while Diogo Jota crashed an effort against the side netting.

But in the dying embers of stoppage-time, the Reds finally had their second when Salah rounded off a counter-attack.

Liverpool were nowhere near their best but showed resolve to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League - and move top for a short while at least. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made a couple of important claims off his line in the first half that started counter-attacks. Barely had a touch in the second half.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 At the heart of plenty of Liverpool’s best stuff in the first half. Sent a cross into the box that simply had to be met. Continued to dictate after the break.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 5 Got away with one loose pass in the first half. Booked in the second period then was perhaps lucky not to have been cautioned again when hauling down a breaking Beto. Subbed straight after.