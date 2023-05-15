Liverpool player ratings: two score 8/10 but one surprise 5/10 in Leicester City win - gallery
Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-0 victory against Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool have guaranteed qualification into next season’s Europa League as they breezed past Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
A double from Curtis Jones and a fine Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick earned the Reds a 3-0 victory - and moved them within one point of the Premier League top four.
The first half started at a frantic pace as Leicester looked to pressure Liverpool into errors. But the Reds stood firm and soon took control of the game.
In the 33rd minute, the visitors engineered broke the deadlock through a well-worked goal. Mo Salah spotted the run of Jones at the back post and he found the far corner with a calm first-time finish.
And just three minutes later, Liverpool had their second - through Jones again. This time it was Cody Gakpo who picked out the Reds academy graduate in acres of space and he nonchalantly finished beyond Foxes keeper Daniel Iversen.
Straight from kick-off, Klopp’s men could have had a third only for Gakpo to be denied by Iversen.
Reds stopper Alisson Becker was called into action in the second period when he made a fine stop to deny a Harvey Barnes effort. Liverpool then took control but had to wait until the 71st minute to add a third when Alexander-Arnold curled home a sumptuous short free-kick.
The Reds should have increased their lead when Mo Salah fired wide after being sent through one-vs-one with Iversen. But it was a competent night’s work for Klopp’s men as they picked up a seventh successive victory and will finish at least sixth in the table with two matches remaining. But importantly, they have kept up their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.