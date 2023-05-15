Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-0 victory against Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool have guaranteed qualification into next season’s Europa League as they breezed past Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

A double from Curtis Jones and a fine Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick earned the Reds a 3-0 victory - and moved them within one point of the Premier League top four.

The first half started at a frantic pace as Leicester looked to pressure Liverpool into errors. But the Reds stood firm and soon took control of the game.

In the 33rd minute, the visitors engineered broke the deadlock through a well-worked goal. Mo Salah spotted the run of Jones at the back post and he found the far corner with a calm first-time finish.

And just three minutes later, Liverpool had their second - through Jones again. This time it was Cody Gakpo who picked out the Reds academy graduate in acres of space and he nonchalantly finished beyond Foxes keeper Daniel Iversen.

Straight from kick-off, Klopp’s men could have had a third only for Gakpo to be denied by Iversen.

Reds stopper Alisson Becker was called into action in the second period when he made a fine stop to deny a Harvey Barnes effort. Liverpool then took control but had to wait until the 71st minute to add a third when Alexander-Arnold curled home a sumptuous short free-kick.

The Reds should have increased their lead when Mo Salah fired wide after being sent through one-vs-one with Iversen. But it was a competent night’s work for Klopp’s men as they picked up a seventh successive victory and will finish at least sixth in the table with two matches remaining. But importantly, they have kept up their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on May 15, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2 . Alisson Becker - 7 Off his line a couple of times in the first half to mop up danger and made a decent save from Jamie Vardy. Made an excellent save from Barnes in the second period.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Got caught out a couple of times early on but soon found his composure. Got on the ball as much as he can the found the far corner with a delicious free-kick for Liverpool’s third.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 7 Played some lovely switched passes in the first half and was solid. Brushed aside Jamie Vardy with ease early in the second period during one duel and untroubled otherwise before being booked in the closing stages.