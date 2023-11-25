Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Man City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool displayed the battling qualities required if they're to challenge for the Premier League title as they earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds had to soak up pressure for long periods but a clinical Trent Alexander-Arnold finish with 10 minutes remaining ensured that the spoils were shared - and Jurgen Klopp's side remain a point behind the champions in the table.

City were almost gifted an opener in the 11th minute when Alisson Becker gave the ball away cheaply to Phil Foden. However, the England international's effort was down the throat of the Liverpool keeper.

Five minutes later, the Reds went close to breaking the deadlock. Mo Salah whipped in a cross and Darwin Nunez rose highest although his glancing header was well saved by City keeper Alisson.

However, City started to get on top and broke the deadlock on 27 minutes. Alisson miskicked a clearance from his hands and Nathan Ake skipped beyond two Liverpool players to feed Erling Haaland, who finished into the far corner with aplomb.

Liverpool did give Pep Guardiola's side something to think about as they went in search of an equaliser but failed to pull the trigger on a couple of occasions before Nunez pulled an effort from an acute angle into the side netting.

Then with one minute before the interval, Alisson was forced to get down low and tip a Foden shot around the corner.

City threatened early in the second half, with Julian Alvarez firing over the bar. They then had a Ruben Dias goal disallowed after it was adjudged Manuel Akanji had fouled Alisson during a corner. With 11 minutes remaining, Alisson came to Liverpool's rescue to keep out Haaland from close range.

And a minute later, the Reds had their equaliser. Salah played a pass into the run of Alexander-Arnold, who took one touch before cracking an angled finish into the far corner to send the travelling Kopites ecstasy.

That led to a nervy ending to the game but Liverpool held on to pick up a precious point and end City's run of 23 successive victories on their own patch. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Got away with a massive error when kicking straight to Foden. Then his rushed clearance was skewed into the air that led to the opener. Did make a decent save from Foden before the break and made a fine stop from Haaland just moments before the equalier.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Had a difficult time in the first half against Doku and skipped past by Ake for Haaland's opener. But despite a largely underwhelming display, Liverpool's vice-skipper came up with the all-important moment.

3 . Joel Matip - 8 Made a couple of crucial blocks in the first half and foray out of defence engineered Nunez's headed chance. Solid again after the break and perhaps harshly booked.