Liverpool player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Anfield.
Liverpool’s wait for a Premier League victory in 2023 continued as they were held to a goalless draw against Chelsea at Anfield.
The two underperforming sides couldn’t be separated as the Reds’ aspirations of finishing in the Champions League places diminished further.
Chelsea thought they’d taken the lead in just the third minute when Kai Havertz converted after a scramble from a corner. However, a VAR review deemed the Germany international offside.
Then Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was forced to make an important save from Benoit Badiashile in the 32nd minute.
The second half proved a scrappy affair. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez both had shots saved for Liverpool, while Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk went close off the bench.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.
2. Alisson Becker - 7
Made a fine save in the first half and did everything with his hands with confidence.
3. James Milner - 6
Had his blushes spared by VAR having let the ball go for a corner which led to Havertz’s disallowed goal. Did show energy in the first half, though. Started the second half brightly and provided thrust and took one for the team when picking up a booking for a foul on the breaking Mudryk. Subbed in the 72nd minute.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
4. Ibrahima Konate - 6
Generally solid although perhaps needed to take more command at set-pieces. A cross in the opening seconds of the first half went close to opening the scoring.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images