3. James Milner - 6

Had his blushes spared by VAR having let the ball go for a corner which led to Havertz’s disallowed goal. Did show energy in the first half, though. Started the second half brightly and provided thrust and took one for the team when picking up a booking for a foul on the breaking Mudryk. Subbed in the 72nd minute.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images