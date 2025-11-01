Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield.

Mo Salah scored his 250th Liverpool goal to help deliver a much-needed 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield and arrest a four-match losing streak in the Premier League.

Salah reached the landmark in first-half stoppage-time when gifted possession by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez before Ryan Gravenberch doubled the advantage in the second period. The triumph eased pressure on head coach Arne Slot, although the visitors struck the woodwork twice when the game was goalless.

Liverpool vs Villa match report

Liverpool were given a scare in just the sixth minute when a sweeping Villa move culminated in Morgan Rogers striking the post. The Reds threatened the visitors’ goal on 15 minutes when Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range effort went wide of the far post.

Four minutes later, Giorgi Mamardshvili was forced into action when a Matty Cash shot deflected off Virgil van Dijk but the Liverpool goalkeeper made a fine save as he pushed the ball onto the post.

In the 23rd minute, Slot’s men spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to break the deadlock. Szoboszlai pilfered possession high up the pitch and burst towards goal but his shot lacked purchase and Villa keeper Martinez comfortably gathered.

Liverpool started to get on top and thought they had broken the deadlock two minutes before the break when Szoboszlai’s cross picked out Hugo Ekitike to head home. However, a VAR review showed that Ekitike had strayed offside and the goal was disallowed.

But in stoppage-time, there was nothing to dispute Salah putting the Reds ahead with his 250th goal for the club. Martinez played a stray pass that Salah reacted to first and he applied a clever right-foot finish into the unguarded area of the net.

Liverpool continued on the front foot in the second period and deservedly doubled their advantage in the 58th minute. Alexis Mac Allister fed Gravenberch, who burst towards goal and his shot deflected off a Villa defender and left Martinez helpless.

Unai Emery’s troops did start to have more openings as they looked for a way back into the game, but they lacked composure in the final third with substitutes Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho crashing shots well off target.

But Liverpool held on comfortably and probably should have put the game to bed but failed to capitalise with a couple of counter-attacks. Not that it mattered as Liverpool got the triumph they desperately needed after a dire run of results.

It moved the Premier League champions back within seven points of leaders Arsenal and although it will be a tall order to close that gap despite being a quarter of the way through the season, there is still plenty of football left to play.

Liverpool player ratings vs Villa

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 7

Showed his reflexes to keep out Cash’s shot in the first half and made a decent save shortly after in the first half. Barely tested after the break.

Conor Bradley - 7

Displayed tenacity in the first half but couldn’t out a man with a cross from the byline after a threatening move. Made an outstanding tackle early in the second half and got in some good positions in the final third.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Gifted Villa possession in his own box but luckily got away with it and a little ponderous in possession. Was pretty faultless after the break, to his credit.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Headed away plenty of Villa’s set-pieces in the first half. Booked in the second half when dragged out of position but got across well on one occasion to quell a threatening Villa move. Led by example.

Andy Robertson - 6

Showed his experience and made one important challenge to stop Evann Gueesand in the first period. Kept things tight after the break,

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Displayed composure on the ball in the first half and had an early shot blocked. Didn’t drop after the interval despite making his return from injury and deserved his goal.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9

Looked much more like his usual self in and out of possession in the first half as completed 100 per cent of his passes and had a shot charged down. Kept on showing his class after the break and got the assist for Gravenberch’s goal. Proved to be a passing wizard as he ended the game with a 94 per cent completion rate. His best game this season by far.

Mo Salah - 8

Tormented Lucas Digne throughout the first half and his finish to open the scoring was more difficult than he made it look to bring up his latest landmark. Kept on causing problems for Digne in the second period.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Such an engine throughout the first half. Will rue the chance he missed to put Liverpool ahead and thought he’d atoned for that with a cross for Ekitike’s offside goal. Continued to boss the midfield after the break.

Cody Gakpo - 5

A couple of frustrating moments in the first half, including skying a shot well over that curtailed a promising move. Frustratingly had another shot blocked when he cut inside after the break.

Hugo Ekitike - 5

On the periphery of things for much of the first half and failed to time his run when he thought he’d opened the scoring. Battled away after the break and forced Cash to be booked before being substituted in the 77th minute.

Sub 1 - Florian Wirtz (replaced Ekitike) - N/A

Operated as a makeshift striker.