Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool failed to move to the top of the Premier League table as they fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw against leaders Arsenal at Anfield.

Mo Salah was on target for the Reds and they'll perhaps be disappointed not to have claimed all three points as Trent Alexander-Arnold spurned a gilt-edged opportunity. But it means Jurgen Klopp's side remain a point behind the Gunners in the title race.

Liverpool were put on the back foot from the outset and Arsenal broke the deadlock inside four minutes when Gabriel Magalhaes headed home a free-kick.

The Reds went close to equalising on 14 minutes but Salah's volley struck the side netting. However, it was the Egypt international has fired the equaliser in the 29th minute. Alexander-Arnold played a magnificent pass to release Salah and he skipped past Oleksandr Zinchenko before firing into the top corner.

That opened the game up and the Gunners had a chance to restore their lead in stoppage-time but Gabriel Martinelli couldn't hit the target.

The second half proved a frenetic affair and Liverpool started to turn the screw. In the 54th minute, Joe Gomez - who had replaced the injured Kostas Tsimikas - curled an effort just wide of the far post.

And somehow in the 72nd minute, the Reds did not take the lead. A mix-up from Arsenal launched a counter-attack for the home side and Mo Salah fed Alexander-Arnold who was one-vs-one with goalkeeper David Raya - but cannoned his shot against the crossbar.

That was a miss that Liverpool rued and they had to soak up pressure in the closing stages of the clash - and had to share the spoils. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Hesitant and caught in no-man's land when coming for the free-kick for Arsenal's opener. Did well to push Bukayo Saka wide and avoid giving away a penalty before the break, though. Barely had anything to do after the break.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Started a little slowly but soon found his feet in the first half and played a tremendous pass out to assist Salah's equaliser. Somehow blazed against the bar when he had the chance to give Liverpool the lead which he'll be haunted by and couldn't dictate as much in the second period.

3 . Ibou Konate - 9 Made three strong challenges in the first half. Continued to dominate in the second period, dispossessing Martinelli magnificently on one occasion and got inthe way of so much.