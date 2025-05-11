Luis Diaz celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Premier League champions Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds went in front with two goals in as many first-half minutes from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz. Yet the Gunners - second to Arne Slot’s side in the table - battled back after the interval with Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino on target. And despite Arsenal being reduced to 10 men when Merino picked up a second yellow card, Liverpool were unable to capitalise and had an Andy Robertson goal denied at the death.

Arsenal fired Liverpool an early warning shot when Bukayo Saka beat the offside trap from a free-kick but skewed his effort wide of the far post.

Liverpool soon asserted their dominance and Diaz had a glorious chance to break the deadlock in the eighth minute when teed-up by Mo Salah but his effort was kept out by Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

In the 20th minute, the opener arrived when Robertson’s cross picked out Gakpo in acres of space and he headed home beyond Raya. Then a minute later, Liverpool had breathing space when they mustered a swift attack and Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross-cum-shot was finished off by Diaz from close range. Things almost got even better for the Reds on 24 minutes when they engineered another sweeping move but Curtis Jones’ shot was thwarted by Raya.

However, Arsenal were much improved after the break and were level through Martinelli’s header. Then the Gunners were level when captain Martin Odegaard’s shot was well saved by Alisson Becker on to the post but Merino reacted first to the rebound.

The odds tipped back in Liverpool’s favour when Merino was given his marching orders for a second booking when hacking down Szoboszlai. And in the final stages of stoppage-time, the Reds thought they had won the encounter when Robertson finished from a corner. However, it was ruled out as Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have committed a foul on Myles Lewis-Skelley.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half. Little chance with Martinelli’s header before making a couple of good saves and acrobatically tipped Odegaard’s effort onto the woodwork but Merino was first to react.

Conor Bradley - 6

Thundered into a tackle within the first minute to set the tone. Didn’t have too many opportunities on the front foot but was fouled on the break that led to Mikel Morino being booked. But had a mixed second-half performance, allowing Trossard too much space to cross for Martinelli and then earning a booking for bringing down Myles Lewis-Skelley. Did make an important challenge when Martinelli was about to pull the trigger, though, and subbed in the 67th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Breezed through the first half and went on one foray that entertained the crowd. Had to do his share of defending after the interval, though, and made a fine block from a William Saliba header, albeit the offside flag had been raised. However, committed an absolute needless foul on Lewis-Skelley from the corner that would have given Liverpool a late winner.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Made an important block from Martin Odegaard late in the first half and played with his usual composure. Continued that way after the break but couldn’t keep the door closed.

Andy Robertson - 8

Gave Bukayo Saka little down the flank in the first half and picked out Gakpo for the opening goal. Continued to battle away after the break but had to hit the target with his effort in the closing stages. Then denied a late winner. Still had a fine game, perhaps his best for a while.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Pilfered Arsenal of the ball on so many occasions in the first half and oozed class on the ball. However, gave the ball away that would lead to Arsenal’s second goal and sliced an effort wide when he had the chance to put Liverpool back ahead. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Curtis Jones - 6

Got bailed out by Gravenberch when losing the ball in his own box but was otherwise sound in the first half and forced a good save out of David Raya. Played a couple of decent through balls after the break but spent much of his time on the back foot before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Displayed a willingness to get in behind Arsenal’s defence several times in the first half and got his reward when assisting Diaz’s strike. Played one raking pass to release Salah after the break and was hacked down by Merino which led to the red card.

Mo Salah - 6

Should have had an assist when picking out Diaz early in the first half but played his part in the second goal when picking out Szoboszlai with a fine pass. Continued to cause Arsenal’s defence problems in the first half and caused Myles Lewis-Skelley to be booked. Quieter than he would have liked in the second half, though, although tried to make things happen in the dying embers, with his deflected cross finding its way to Robertson for the chance he spurned.

Luis Diaz - 7

Should have scored in the eighth minute when picked out by Salah but made no mistake later in the first half when finishing from close range. Movement caused Arsenal issues. Had a couple of moments after the interval but not as effective and subbed in the 79th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Should have done better when set free on goal by Robertson but made up for that a minute later with a clinical header. Put in a shift in the first half to help quell Saka. Couldn’t really impact the game after the break before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Sub 1 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - 6

Entered the field to a mixture of applause and boos from the home crowd, which continued every time he had the ball. Played Merino onside but could do little about that and then curled a free-kick not too far wide.

Sub 2 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Jones) - 7

Added more nous and composure.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo) - 5

Couldn’t really get going and strayed well offside on one occasion that put paid to a threatening move.

Sub 4 - Diogo Jota (replaced Diaz) - 6

Flashed a couple of efforts wide.

Sub 5 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Gravenberch) - N/A

Should have done better with one curling effort in space.