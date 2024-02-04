Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions were dealt a marked blow as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds were second best in all departments and barely looked like scoring only for Gabriel Magahaes' own goal on the stroke of half-time. Jurgen Klopp's troops looked shaky in defence, were bossed in midfield and lacked spark going forward, with their lead at the summit of the table slashed to two points by the Gunners.

Liverpool created an opening within just the first minute when Diogo Jota burst behind the Arsenal defence but couldn't control properly and the chance was spurned.

The Gunners soon started to get on top and launched a swift counter-attack in the 11th minute but Bukayo Saka headed wide. Then the Reds had an opportunity of their own when Alexis Mac Allister set Cody Gakpo free but he fired narrowly wide.

On 14 minutes, the deadlock was indeed broken - and it went to the home side. Liverpool were cut apart through the middle of the park and despite Alisson Becker keeping out Kai Havertz's effort, the ball fell kindly for Saka to finish.

Arsenal's high pressing and traps they set made it difficult for the Reds to find any rhythm. But in the third minute of stoppage-time, they had a stroke of good fortune to equalise. Luis Diaz put the Gunners' defence under pressure and the ball ricocheted against Gabriel Martinelli and inadvertently rolled into his own net.

Liverpool made a bright start to the second period, with Mac Allister flying an effort off target before Curtis Jones curled a shot not too far wide of the far post. However, in the 67th minute Arsenal regained the lead through slapstick Reds defending. Virgil van Dijk allowed a long ball to bounce rather than dealing with it before Alisson raced off his line in an attempt to clear yet swiped at thin air - leaving Martinelli to finish into an empty net.

And in the closing stages, with Liverpool barely looking like they'd equalise, substitute Leoandro Trossard added a third for Arsenal when he squirmed a shot through the legs of Alisson.

In truth, it was exactly what the Reds deserved. Yet it was only a second Premier League loss of the campaign and they still lead the way in the table. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 4 Made a save from Havertz but was unfortunate the ball fell to Saka for Arsenal's opener. Then made a decent stop from Gabriel and saw far too much of the ball in the first half. However, was made in a catastrophic moment with van Dijk for Arsenal's second when swiping at thin air with an attempted clearance. The beaten through his legs by Martinelli.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Couldn't get on the ball enough in the first half and was up put on the back foot by Martinelli, while he got away with gifting Arsenal possession in his own territory. Subbed in the 57th minute.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 4 Probably the pick of the defence in the first half, making one important block towards the end. But was up against it in the second half and given his marching orders for two bookable offences - meaning he will serve a ban.