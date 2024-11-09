Liverpool player ratings from the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they battled to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half goal and a late strike from Mo Salah was enough to seal the three points for the Reds, who took full advantage of Manchester City’s loss to Brighton - as Arne Slot has fans believing his troops could indeed mount a title challenge. Both sides had chances but it was Liverpool who were more ruthless in the final third to triumph.

It was Villa who probably shaded the formative stages, with Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey having efforts that failed to hit the target.

Yet in the 20th minute, Liverpool mustered a devastating counter-attack that yielded the breakthrough. Mo Salah was hauled down by Leon Bailey as he burst through on goal but Nunez picked up the loose ball and kept his cool to fire beyond visiting goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

And 12 minutes later, the Reds should have doubled their advantage as they again swiftly countered from a Villa corner but this time Nunez lacked composure and spurned over the crossbar.

Liverpool were almost punished as Villa had two huge opportunities in as many minutes. They were indebted to keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who pushed Amadou Onana’s effort over the bar before sprawling to his right to thwart Diego Carlos from point-blank range.

Unai Emery’s troops continued with the impetus early in the second period, with Morgan Rogers gliding into the Reds’ box but angled his shot wide. A minute later, Nunez was afforded another gilt-edged opportunity when picked out by Andy Robertson’s cross inside the six-yard but again failed to hit the target.

The game hit somewhat of a lull spell before both outfits made changes. On 71 minutes, substitute Cody Gakpo cut inside from the left flank but could not keep his effort down.

But as Villa continued to push for an equaliser, more opening were created for Liverpool. With six minutes remaining, Salah again races clear and despite having options alongside him, he went for goal and tucked beyond Martinez. It was a quintessential Salah goal as he ensured there were no nerves in the closing stages.

After 11 games, Slot’s men have clear daylight at the summit of the Premier League - and the head coach has made a better start than anyone could have predicted. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8

Barely tested for much of the first half before displaying his was on full alert when repelling headers from Onana and Carlos. Dealt with what came his way after the interval.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Playing a couple of trademark raking passes and was getting forward before being forced off in the 25th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Absolutely bullied Ollie Watkins in the first half. Continued to be an immovable object after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Pretty solid throughout the first half. Effortlessly pushed Bailey off the ball in the second period to tee-up a shot on goal for Nunez and made a pivotal clearance inside his own area.

Andy Robertson - 7

Made one fine tackle on a breaking Konsa in the first half and kept things tight. Sent in a pinpoint cross that Nunez should have converted early in the second period.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Made one outstanding blow from a Morgan Rogers drive and was very good on the ball in the first half. Displayed thrust after the break when driving at the Villa defence.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

So good in tight spaces throughout and grew with influence as the game wore on. Subbed in the closing stages,

Curtis Jones - 7

Relentlessly pressed Villa throughout and was not afraid to take risks on the ball, albeit not everything came off. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Mo Salah - 8

Was Liverpool’s chief tormentor in the first half as he constantly tested Lucas Digne. Saw less of the ball after the interval, though, and just couldn’t find Diaz’s run during a later counter. However, made no mistake when he rounded off the win, this time going alone to tuck beyond Martinez.

Darwin Nunez - 7

Took his goal well but should have had a first-half double after firing over. Work-rate was good again but had to do better with an early second-half header that went wide. Showed his best and worst traits before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Luis Diaz - 7

Not as involved as he might have liked in the first half with much of the play coming down the opposite flank. Saw more of the ball after the break but his biggest contribution was an immense recovery run to quell at Villa counter.

Sub 1 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

Got caught out a couple of times but overall solid.

Sub 2 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Nunez) - 6

May be disappointed he didn’t hit the target with his shot after doing the hard work.

Sub 3 - Dominik Szoboszlai (replaced Jones) - 6

Slid one ball into the box that Liverpool should have attacked.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A