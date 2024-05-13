Jurgen Klopp’s final away game as Liverpool manager ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

The Villa Park encounter was rip-roaring from the outset, with an Emi Martinez own goal and efforts from Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah - his first in the Premier League - ensuring the Reds shared the spoils.

Although it was a dead rubber for Klopp’s side, having secured third place ahead of kick-off, they didn’t treat it that way and will rue the face they didn’t pick up all three points.

Liverpool made a dream start and opened the scoring inside two minutes via an error from Villa goalkeeper Martinez. Harvey Elliott’s cross from the byline deflected off Pau Torres and Martinez could not gather, with the ball bundling over the line.

But the home side responded 10 minutes later when Ollie Watkins teed-up Youri Tielemans, whose low drive evaded a sea of bodies and found the back of the net.

It was proving an entertaining affair despite Liverpool having nothing to play for with third spot and Champions League qualification secured. And in the 23rd minute, the Reds restored their lead with a sweeping move that Gakpo finished off from close range.

Yet somehow Unai Emery’s side did not go into the interval level. Diego Carlos somehow spurned wide from inside three yards when picked out by Bailey before Moussa Diaby couldn’t keep his composure when left one-on-one with Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Villa were left to rue those misses as three minutes into the second period, Liverpool increased their advantage. Elliott floated a free-kick to the far post and Quansah hung in the air and guided a header into the far via the underside of the crossbar.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net through Watkins three minutes later but the offside flag was up before Mo Salah had an effort of his own ruled out.

It appeared that Liverpool were seeing out a relatively comfortable triumph with Villa, chasing Champions League football in their own right, scarcely threatening. But with five minutes remaining, Emery’s side were gifted a lifeline when Alexis Mac Allister’s heavy touch gave possession to John Duran, who picked out the bottom corner with aplomb.

That gave Villa belief and momentum, which they capitalised on. Diaby burst towards goal and his pass inadvertently found Duran’s thigh and the ball looped over Alisson for the equaliser.

There will be a pang of disappointment from Klopp that he could not win on the road for a final time in the Liverpool dugout - but it’ll be a game long remembered. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 5 Little chance with Tielemans' equaliser and didn't have much else to do in the first half - because of Villa's poor finishing. Got away with a loose pass early in the second half that Villa should have punished before making a comfortable enough save from Nicolo Zaniolo. No chance with Villa's second and third goals before saving from Diaby. Photo: (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Dipped one long-range effort not too far off target in the first half but put on the retreat for large periods. Mopped up a Watkins backheeled effort in the second half and had one well-struck effort kept out by Martinez. Photo: (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Skipped past by Watkins for Villa's equaliser but made plenty of important blocks in the remainder of the first half. Took his maiden Premier League goal magnificently in the second period and stood up to what came at him in the second half. Photo: (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)