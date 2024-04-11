Liverpool will have to produce their latest European miracle if they’re to continue any aspirations of winning the Europa League after suffering a sobering 3-0 defeat by Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

The Reds were second-best in all departments with the Serie A outfit fully deserving of their triumph as Jurgen Klopp’s men tasted defeat on their own patch for the first time this season. And now they have plenty to do when the two teams meet again in Bergamo next week - and will be counting their blessing the away-goal rule is no longer in place.

Liverpool were fortunate not to have conceded within three minutes when Virgil van Dijk’s clearance hit an Atalanta player and the ball fell kindly to Mario Palasic. He pulled the trigger and looked destined to break the deadlock only for Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to make a fine save.

The home side then settled down, with Darwin Nunez having an effort saved from an acute angle before Alexis Mac Allister fired over. On 15 minutes, Nunez should have done much better when he was played in by Curtis Jones and was one-on-one with Atalanta keeper Juan Musso but shot wide.

In the 26th minute, Harvey Elliott must have thought he’d given Klopp’s side the lead when he bent a shot from just inside the box towards goal but found the woodwork.

And seven minutes before half-time, Liverpool were punished. Atalanta worked the ball to the byline and pulled it back for Gianlucca Scamacca whose effort squirmed under the arms of Kelleher.

The Reds failed to muster a response ahead of the interval, with the Italian outfit almost doubling their lead in stoppage-time only for Kelleher to deny Teun Koopmeiners.

Klopp made a triple substitution for the second period and it initially pepped Liverpool up. Virgil van Dijk header over Andy Robertson’s corner in the 52nd minute before Mo Salah had a shot kept out a minute later. Then in the 55th minute, Nunez failed to his the target again when picked out by Cody Gakpo.

But Atalanta proved clinical again when they doubled the lead on the hour mark. Koopmeiners beat the offside trap and picked out Scamacca in acres of space inside the Liverpool box and he applied a nonchalant first-time finish into the bottom corner to leave Anfield stunned.

And with seven minutes remaining, Liverpool were masters of their own downfall as Dominik Szoboszlai gifted possession to Atalanta and Pasalic rounded off the counter.

It was a sobering night for Klopp and the Reds as they were comfortably defeated by an Atalanta side just sixth in Serie A. But if there’s any team who can produce a comeback in Europe then it’s Liverpool - and they’ll aim to evoke memories of AC Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund to reverse the tie. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 5 Should have denied Scamacca’s opener goal but kept the scoreline down with two fine stops in the first half. No chance with the second but maybe should have done better with the initial shot for Atalanta's third.

2 . Joe Gomez - 4 Not involved too much in the first half. Couldn't hit the target with two efforts in the second half - with the latter blazed well over. Has to stop shooting so often. Didn't do enough to stop the third goal, either.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 5 Made an important block in the first half and was dominant, as well as being creative in possession. However, played Koopmeiners onside for the second goal.