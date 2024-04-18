Liverpool were unable to produce another famous comeback as they exited the Europa League quarter-finals at the hands of Atalanta.

The Reds earned a 1-0 win over the Italian club in the second-leg tie at Stadio De Bergamo - but a 3-0 loss at Anfield last week did the damage. A potential European miracle began so well for Jurgen Klopp’s side as Mo Salah scored a penalty after just seven minutes. Yet they were stifled for the rest of the encounter, with hopes of winning the competition in Dublin in Klopp’s farewell tour over.

Liverpool started on the front foot and made the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross hit the arm of Atalanta defender Matteo Ruggeri. Salah stepped up and kept his cool to finish and give his side a lifeline.

The Reds had to be patient for clear-cut openings as they were cautious of the counter-attacking threat of the home side. Six minutes before half-time, Liverpool finally cut through La Dea when Cody Gakpo played a delightful ball to set free Salah but he got his finish all wrong when trying to chip the onrushing goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Atalanta fired a warning shot two minutes later as Teun Koopmeiners put the ball in the back of the net but he’d crept offside.

Liverpool were not as dominant after the break and the hosts tested Alisson Becker when Ederson’s low drive was well held by the visiting keeper on 50 minutes. Salah had an effort saved for the Reds but was offside before Virgil van Dijk saw a header down the throat at Musso.

And as Klopp’s troops started to open up, La Dea posed questions on the breakaway with Koopmeiners having an effort saved by Alisson.

In truth, Liverpool did not do enough in the second period. They were completely neutralised by Atalanta, who were full deserving of winning the tie and reaching the semi-finals.

Now the Reds have to swiftly dust themselves down and turn their attention back to the Premier League title race with a trip to Fulham on Sunday. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made a good save in the first half although the offside flag was up anyway. Did everything that came his way with confidence in the second period.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5 Dictated plenty of Liverpool's play in the first half with his passing impressive. But couldn't keep that up after the interval and seemed to tire making his first start after injury. Subbed in the 72nd minute.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 7 Committed one silly foul but otherwise dominant for the rest of the game.