Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 win over Athletic Club Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at Anfield.

Liverpool’s first friendly of their double-header against Athletic Bilbao ended in a comfortable 4-1 victory at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the La Liga visitors, with Rio Ngumoha, Darwin Nunez, Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott on target. Arne Slot’s XI was largely made up of fringe players but several underlined their qualities as Liverpool prepare to defend the Premier League title.

Match report

It took Liverpool less than two minutes to open the scoring, with Ngumoha’s swaggering summer continuing when he drove at the Bilbao defence and picked out the far corner.

The Reds doubled their advantage three minutes later, with Ngumoha involved again as he headed down for Nunez, whose deft finish beat visiting keeper Alex Padilla.

The third goal arrived on 42 minutes when Doak danced his way into the box before finishing from an acute angle.

Liverpool continued to dominate in the second period and Elliott got his name on the scoresheet when rounding off a fine team move. And while Bilbao did reduce the arrears, it was nothing more than a consolation goal.

The performance would have given head coach Slot plenty of food for thought ahead of the second game against Bilbao when the likes of Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike will feature.

Liverpool player ratings

Freddie Woodman - 6

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half but would have been glad Bilbao’s best chance rattled the crossbar and distribution was good. Subbed at half-time.

Luca Stephenson - 6

Played with his usual tenacity in the first half and made a couple of good tackles. Not as involved in the second half but got his header wrong for Bilbao’s consolation

Trey Nyoni - 7

Had to operate as a makeshift centre-back and did well, producing one sliding block to stop a Bilbao counter in the first half. Moved into his favoured midfield role after Mac Allister was brought off before he was subbed in the 67th minute.

Andy Robertson - 7

Handed the captain’s armband and did everything that was required in the first half. Marshalled the defence well after the break.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Tried to provide an outlet when he could in the first half and pinched the ball high up the pitch before having a shot deflected. Played his part in Elliott’s goal after the break.

Curtis Jones - 7

Showed confidence on the ball in the opening 45 minutes. Continued in that manner after the break and played some clever backheeled passes. Subbed in the closing stages.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

So simple but so effective in the first half. Won the ball back to launch the attack for Ngumoha’s opener and then got the assist for Doak’s goal. Unsurprisingly subbed in the 56th minute as he continues to work back to full fitness.

Ben Doak - 9

Provided a reminder of the ability he has. Played his part in Nunez’s goal when standing up a cross and ran at Bilbao’s defence whenever he could. Long-range shot produced a good save out of visiting goalkeeper Alez Padilla but then had his defender in knots before finishing. Subbed in the 56th minute to a warm reception after an electric display.

Harvey Elliott - 7

Buzzed around with vim in the first half. Continued to pick up clever positions after the break and took his goal well.

Rio Ngumoha - 8

There are going to be no superlatives left to describe the 16-year-old. He couldn’t have taken his goal any better and his intelligent header set-up Nunez’s goal. Subbed in the 67th minute.

Darwin Nunez - 8

Took his goal really well and that gave him confidence as he looked to run at the Bilbao rearguard when he could. Then Nunez teed up Elliott for Liverpool’s fourth before being subbed in the 80th minute.

Sub 1 - Armin Pecsi (replaced Woodman) - 6

Little chance with Bilbao’s goal but made a good save off his line.

Sub 2 - Wellity Lucky (replaced Mac Allister) - 6

Some composed moments on his first senior appearance.

Sub 3 - Jayden Danns (replaced Doak) - 6

Some really good touches and has come on physically.

Sub 4 - Trent Kone-Doherty (replaced Ngumoha) - N/A

Sub 5 - Tommy Pilling (replaced Nyoni) - N/A

Sub 6 - Michael Laffey (replaced Jones) - N/A