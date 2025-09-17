Liverpool player ratings from the 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool scored yet another dramatic stoppage-time winner as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk’s 92nd-minute header meant the Reds secured triumph in additional time for the third time this term. Arne Slot’s side appeared to have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they threw away a two-goal lead, which was gained within six minutes through Andy Robertson and Mo Salah.

Marcos Llorente bagged a double for Atletico but Liverpool’s penchant for scoring late winners continued, with Van Dijk being the hero on the night that Alexander Isak finally made his Liverpool debut.

Liverpool made the perfect start and took the lead inside four minutes, albeit fortuitously. Salah’s low free-kick struck Robertson, which changed the trajectory of the shot and found its way beyond Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Two minutes later, the Reds doubled their advantage with a fine move. Salah played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch before keeping his cool to slot beyond Oblak.

Liverpool remained on the front foot throughout most of the first half, with Salah curling a shot wide and Isak being unsuccessful with a couple of attempts.

But in stoppage-time, Atletico reduced the deficit when Marcos Llorente’s shot was only partially blocked by Reds defender Ibrahima Konate and the ball found the far corner.

Alisson was forced into a fine save shortly into the second half when he thwarted Giacomo Raspadori’s effort. On 65 minutes, Liverpool couldn’t believe they did not double their advantage when they launched a swift counter-attack but Salah slammed a shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

And with nine minutes remaining, Atletico had their equaliser via another Llorente deflected effort. This time, the Spain international’s volley ricocheted off Alexis Mac Allister and the ball found its way beyond Alisson.

However, given Liverpool have won all four Premier League games within the final 10 minutes this season, there was no-one who had given up hope there’d be another late winner. And there was to be an intervention in the dying embers when Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner was met by a towering Van Dijk to crash home a header and send Anfield into ecstasy - and led to Atletico boss Diego Simeone being issued a red card.

Liverpool player ratings vs Atletico

Alisson Becker - 6

Claimed a couple of corners off his line in the first half and made a routine save. Made a good stop from Raspadori after the interval and no chance with the equaliser.

Jeremie Frimpong - 7

Should have been awarded a free-kick after a marauding run in the first half and may well feel he should have finished off a slick move. Defensively excellent as he made one thunderous sliding challenge. Subbed in the 58th minute having recently come back from a hamstring issue.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Mopped up everything that came his way in the first half and was unlucky that Llorente’s shot found the back of the net after getting something on it. Solid after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

An absolute monster in the first half and almost had an assist when a big headed clearance found Salah. But maybe should have got tighter to Giacomi Raspadori who teed-up Llorente. Didn’t do anything wrong after the break and then came to his side’s rescue with a bullet header to win the game.

Andy Robertson - 6

Knew little about his goal but he won’t care in the slightest. Offered an outlet down the flank through the first half. Didn’t do much wrong in the second half before being subbed late on.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Was an absolute magician in the first half. Won the free-kick for the opener and played the one-two with Salah for the second goal. Broke Atletico’s press several times with his ability to take the ball on the half-turn. Not as influential after the break but still had some good moments.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Gave energy in the engine room in the first half and got forward when he could. Influence grew significantly in the second period, especially when moved to the No.10 position and whipped in the corner for Van Dijk’s winner.

Mo Salah - 7

Answered any of his early-season detractors. The assist for Robertson’s opener might have been fortune but there was nothing lucky about his goal to double the advantage. Kept knocking on the door, curling an effort just wide before the break. Should have had a second after the break when he slammed against the post but posed a threat. Ekitike’s miss at the end denied Salah with a second assist.

Florian Wirtz - 6

Grew into the first half and fed Isak for two chances, while he also put in a shift. Saw much more of the action in the second half and while not everything came off, he was a constant threat. Moved to the left flank after Liverpool’s triple change. Failed to pull the trigger a couple of times, though, and subbed in the 74th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Couldn’t really get going in the first half and wasted one good opportunity when Liverpool had players flooded forward. Subbed in the 58th minute after a lacklustre display.

Alexander Isak - 6

Liverpool were two goals ahead by the time Isak touched the ball for the first time. Got more involved as the first half wore on and showed his quality when digging out a couple of shots when beating players. Played a delightful backheel into Wirtz’s path shortly into the second half and almost got on the end of a Robertson cross. Subbed in the 58th minute.

Sub 1 - Conor Bradley (replaced Frimpong) - 5

Booked and looked unusually uncomfortable on the ball. Gave away possession shortly that led to Atletico’s equaliser although responded well to his credit, flashing a ball across the box that caused danger.

Sub 2 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Gakpo) - 5

Little he could do when trying to block Llorente’s shot but didn’t offer the usual control in the middle of the park.

Sub 3 - Hugo Ekitike (replaced Isak) - 5

Worked hard and should have buried a chance at the death.

Sub 4 - Rio Ngumoha (replaced Wirtz) - 6

Put Atletico on the back foot several times.

Sub 5 - Milos Kerkez (replaced Robertson) - N/A