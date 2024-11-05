Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Liverpool continued their 100 per cent record in the Champions League as they blitzed to a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield.

A devastating second-half performance saw Luis Diaz fire a hat-trick and Cody Gakpo net his first goal in the competition for the Reds, who are now at the top of the standings in Europe and the Premier League. Arne Slot’s side were imperious after the interval as they made it a miserable return to Merseyside for ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso and edged closer to the knockout stage of Europe’s elite club competition.

The first half was a largely low-key affair, with neither side having a real golden opportunity. Curtis Jones and Mo Salah both had efforts for Liverpool that were comfortably saved by visiting goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, while Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong had a goal disallowed for offside. In stoppage-time, Gakpo found space on the left flank and burst into the box but the Reds forward’s shot was thwarted.

The game improved markedly after the interval, though. On 58 minutes, Ryan Gravenberch picked out an unmarked Salah but he couldn’t make his mind up which foot to shoot with and steered wide with his right. But just three minutes later, Liverpool opened the scoring. Jones played a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Diaz, who displayed tremendous composure to lob the onrushing Hradecky.

And two minutes later, the Reds had daylight when they doubled their lead. A sweeping counter-attack saw Salah’s first-time cross found Gakpo, who headed home from close range. The Holland international was initially flagged offside but a VAR check overturned the assistant referee’s decision.

Liverpool were purring and they rounded off the triumph in the 83rd minute. Salah was again the architect, with his cross finding Diaz, who shoved off a Leverkusen defender before tucking into the far corner.

The German side did threaten to get back into the game, with home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher making a fine double save. Then in stoppage-time, Diaz had his first Liverpool hat-trick after substitute Darwin Nunez’s shot was blocked, with the Colombia international finishing the rebound.

Alonso’s name was chanted by the Kop when it was clear that Liverpool had proven triumphant. But it was Slot who was serenaded even more vociferously by the home faithful with the head coach guiding Liverpool to not only the summit of the Premier League but now the new league format of the Champions League. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Held on to a low shot from Tapsona and came off his line to collect a free-kick in the first half, while forced to frequently go long with his feet. Barely had anything to do in the second period before making an outstanding double save with five minutes remaining and another to his left moments later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Produced one fine bit of defending to force Victor Boniface wide in the first half, while he had a free-kick deflected over. More influential after the break and crashed one effort not too far over. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Usual solid self in the first half. Won plenty in the second period before being subbed in the 88th minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Got in the way of the powerful Granit Xhaka effort and made one fine challenge on Frimpong. Breezed through much of the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Helped keep the dangerous Frimpong quiet in the first half. The same in the second period. Stuck to his duties really well before being subbed in the 80th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Used the ball really well in the first half. Became more influential after the break and showed fine trickery to skip beyond the Leverkusen defence and create a chance Salah should have done better with.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Battled away in the first half. Similar in the second period and had one low effort saved.

Curtis Jones - 8

Really good in possession and had one effort saved before half-time, while he played one fine crossfield pass for a Gakpo chance. Continued to be positive on the ball after the break and displayed the vision and craft to assist the opening goal. Subbed in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation. Surely he’s now undroppable.

Mo Salah - 7

Not as involved as he’d have liked before having one chance saved fairly comfortably at the near post. Will be disappointed he didn’t take his chance in the second half when the game was goalless but produced an outstanding cross for Gakpo’s goal. Whipped in another fine cross to create Liverpool’s third. Playmaker.

Luis Diaz - 9

Tigerish leading the line in the first half, winning Liverpool a dangerous free-kick but had no chances of his own. Movement caused Leverkusen issues and got his reward when beating the offside trap and producing a sumptuous finish. Then completely bullied the Leverkusen defender and applied another fine finish to seal the triumph. Deservedly got his hat-trick when again keeping his cool in the final stages.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Liverpool’s brightest player in the first half although may be disappointed he didn’t do better with a late chance. Continued to peg Leverkusen back and got his reward with a fine header. Clearly beat the offside trap and was subbed in the 80th minute.

Sub 1 - Dominik Szobszolai (replaced Jones) - 6

Added energy in the middle.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo) - 7

Rampant on the counter-attack.

Sub 3 - Andy Robertson (replaced Tsimikas) - 6

Skied one effort over the bar.

Sub 4 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

More minutes for the Northern Ireland international.

Sub 5 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Konate) - N/A