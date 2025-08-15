Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-2 win against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence got off to the perfect start as they earned a dramatic 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds appeared that they would cruise to victory on the opening day of the 2025-26 campaign, with Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo putting them in the driving seat. Yet their defensive vulnerabilities were laid bare as the Cherries hit back through an Antoini Semenyo double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Arne Slot’s troops regained their composure and late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah ensured that three points were delivered on an emotional evening where tributes were paid to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Match report

Liverpool had the first sight on goal in the third minute when Hugo Ekitike fired an effort down the throat of Bournemouth stopper Dorde Petrovic. And a minute later, Petrovic made a fine save when he tipped Mo Salah’s curling left-foot shot over the bar.

The Cherries created their maiden opening in the sixth minute when the ball was worked to Semenyo at the back post but he couldn’t keep his shot down.

In the 35th minute, Bournemouth rued not taking a gild-edged chance when a sweeping move saw the ball pulled back for Marcus Tavernier but his shot lacked purchase and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker made a comfortable stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds then punished the visitors’ profligacy a minute later to break the deadlock when Ekitike squirmed his way beyond the Cherries defence before producing a composed finish.

Liverpool started the second half brightly and doubled the advantage within five minutes when Gakpo picked out the bottom corner with aplomb. It appeared that the champions were going to increase their lead, with Alexis Mac Allister having an effort well saved and Florian Wirtz flashing a first-time shot narrowly wide.

And having looked vulnerable to the counter-attack throughout pre-season, it was scarcely a surprise that was how Bournemouth got back into the game. They reduced the deficit in one fell swoop on 64 minutes when the ball was worked to Semenyo and he finished. And the Cherries dangerman equalised six minutes later when he drove unchallenged from the edge of his own area before firing beyond Alisson.

It appeared Liverpool would immediately leave the door ajar for title rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea on the opening weekend. But the Reds started to put Bournemouth under pressure and got their reward with two minutes remaining. Following a scramble, the ball dropped for Chiesa and his well-struck volley beat Petrovic to send Anfield into ecstasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with Bournemouth trying to level again, the Reds mustered a counter of their own, which was rounded off by Salah.

There were celebrations at the full-time whistle, but Slot will know there is still much to work on if Liverpool are to retain the Premier League title.

Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth

Alisson Becker - 6

Not too much to do in the first half before keeping out Tavernier’s effort. Little chance with either of Semenyo’s goals.

Jeremie Frimpong - 6

Defended his flank well in the first half and tried to get forward when he could. Subbed in the 60th minute as he appeared to tire.

Ibrahima Konate - 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a couple of dodgy decisions in the early stages of the first half and one back-pass went out for a corner but settled down and went on a couple of forays with the ball. Caught out of position for Semenyo’s opening goal, though, and simply had to put a challenge in on the Bournemouth talisman for the second.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Had a couple of headers that he might be disappointed he didn’t do better with in the first half. Allowed Semenyo in front of him for Bournemouth’s first and couldn’t get the defence organised for the second.

Milos Kerkez - 6

Generally did well against Bournemouth dangerman Semenyo in the first half but a mistimed challenge on Adam Smith earned him a booking. Played a good ball into the channel for Ekitike, which would lead to the second goal. Subbed in the 60th minute.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Unsurprisingly a little rusty given he missed a lot of pre-season and unusually wasteful on the ball, while also booked for a late foul. Did get the assist for the opening goal, though. Looked much more like himself after the break and forced Petrovic into a good save with a 20-yard shot. Showed drive and desire before being subbed in the 72nd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worked hard in the first half without really impacting the game. Showed glimpses after the break but silly backheel allowed Bournemouth the counter to reduce the deficit. Kept going, to his credit, showing drive and determination.

Mo Salah - 7

Started brightly with his shot that produced a fine save from Petrovic and got Bournemouth on the back foot a few times but faded and made the wrong decision during a counter-attack on the stroke of half-time. Not enough in the second period before putting in the cross that caused the scramble for Chiesa’s winner. Took his goal well at the death.

Florian Wirtz - 6

Kept things ticking in the engine room in the opening 45 minutes but just lacked a killer punch. Better in the second half but caught out by the physicality at times. Subbed in the 82nd minute.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Had a couple of decent moments in the first half and sent in a cross to the back post for an Ekitike chance. Took his goal superbly to double the lead and had more joy with the ball at his feet after the break.

Hugo Ekitike - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullied the Bournemouth defence from the outset. Relished the physical battle and ran the channels in the first half, earning his reward with a maiden Premier League goal. Notched the assist for Gakpo’s goal but saw the ball infrequently after that. Subbed in the 72nd minute.

Sub 1 - Wataru Endo (replaced Frimpong) - 6

Caught up the pitch for Bournemouth’s first goal. Moved into midfield.

Sub 2 - Andy Robertson (replaced Kerkez) - 6

Tried to support in attack but didn’t see too much of the ball.

Sub 3 - Joe Gomez (replaced Ekitike) - 6

Added more defensive solidity.

Sub 4 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 7

Kept things simple but it was effective.

Sub 5 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Wirtz) - 8

Took his goal sublimely. The match-winner.