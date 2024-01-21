Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-0 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they delivered a 4-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Doubles from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota yielded the three points in what was a stellar second-half showing from the Reds after their winter break against a Cherries side who had won seven of their previous nine games.

The opening 45 minutes was a cagey affair as both sides struggled in the swirling south-coast wind. Liverpool were limited to long-range efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz but they were easily kept out by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The Reds improved markedly after the interval, however, and broke the deadlock through one fell swoop just four minutes into the second half. A slick move saw Jota slip in Nunez, who kept his composure to slot into the far corner.

The visitors started to assert their authority and Conor Bradley - on his Premier League debut - had two opportunities with as many minutes to double the lead. In the 52nd minute, he failed to direct a header on target before having a well-struck effort from the edge of the box well saved by Neto.

But with 20 minutes remaining, Liverpool doubled their advantage when substitute Cody Gakpo fed Jota to crash home into the near post. It was that man Jota who put the game to bed for the Reds in the 79th minute as Bradley's cutback was first scuffed by the Portuguese but the ball bounced kindly for him to fire an angled effort beyond Neto.

The only concern for Jurgen Klopp's side was that Curtis Jones was forced off in the closing stages while David Brooks spurned a big opportunity to notch a consolation goal for Bournemouth in the dying embers.

And with eight minutes of stoppage-time signalled, there'd be another goal in the game as Nunez timed his run perfectly to meet Joe Gomez's cross and slide into the far corner.

Overall, it job well done by Liverpool, especially considering their lengthy injury list along with Mo Salah currently at the African Cup of Nations. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Pushed one cross around the post in the first half. Barely had a save to make in the second half but did cause a heart-in-mouth moment when missing the ball off his line but it ran out of play.

2 . Conor Bradley - 8 Whipped a decent cross into the box in the first half but had some issues with Luis Sinisterra. Got stronger in the second half and will be gutted he didn't score while also picked up a booking. Then his cutback for Jota saw Bradley notch an assist. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 8 Passing caught the eye in the opening 45 minutes. Raking pass then started the opening goal. Dragged out of position on one occasion but solid otherwise.