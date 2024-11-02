Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield on November 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool moved to the summit of the Premier League table as they battled from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah after the interval delivered the Reds all three points in a game that was very much of two halves. And with Manchester City losing to Bournemouth, Arne Slot’s troops are now top of the pile after 10 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool mustered the first chance on goal through a piece of individual quality from Darwin Nunez. He burst forward from the halfway line into the Brighton box but his shot was saved by the sprawling goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Yet it was the visitors who were livelier on the whole and deservedly took the lead in the 14th minute when Fedri Kadioglu’s arrowed shot whistled into the far corner via the post.

Brighton engineered a gilt-edged opportunity to double their advantage 12 minutes later when Kadioglu was set free but he was denied by a smart save from Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

That man Kadioglu would be presented with another golden chance when he was picked out for a third time, but fired a volley over the crossbar. The Seagulls were soaring and Danny Welbeck flashed a free-kick not too far wide in the 41st minute. In truth, Liverpool needed the half-time whistle when it went and were fortunate to only be a goal behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever Slot instructed in the dressing room at the interval had an impact as the Reds were much improved in the second period. Alexis Mac Allister saw a diving header well saved by Vertbruggen before Virgil van Dijk couldn’t get any purchase on a shot when just yards out.

Then in the 56th minute, Mo Salah finally had a breakaway when he was released by Nunez but was the latest Liverpool player to be thwarted by Verbruggen.

Yet the pressure was building - and finally Brighton buckled. In the 69th minute, Gakpo floated a cross into the box that Nunez intelligently ducked under, which left Verbruggen stranded and the ball nestled into the far corner. And three minutes later, Liverpool took the lead when Salah chopped inside Pervis Estupinan before curling his shot into the top corner.

That was to be enough for Slot’s men, who did not create too many chances after that but saw out the game comfortably. And they profited on both City and Arsenal losing - and sit at the top of the Premier League. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little chance with the opening goal but made a smart save to ensure Liverpool went into half-time only a goal behind. Barely had anything to do after the interval before coming off his line a couple of times in the closing stages.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Made one good early tackle on Mitoma but passing was really poor in the first half and corners were undercooked. Better after the break, though, roaming into midfield at times and dictating play and managing to nullify dangerman Mitoma superbly.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Made several important blocks but had to do far too much defending. Forced off injured at half-time with a suspected wrist injury.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Won everything in the air in the first half. Showed plenty of leadership after the break and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a couple of good early tackles was up against it marking the livewire Kagioglu. Gave Liverpool an outlet down the flank after the break and kept things tight at the back.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

The pick of the midfield in the first half but gave away one really dangerous free-kick. Improved after the break and gave the defence the protection they required.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Far too sloppy in possession in the first half, which was unusual and then booked for dragging back Welbeck. Better in the second period and almost equalised with his diving header but not a major surprise he was subbed in the 65th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Gave the ball away far too much in the first half. Crunched into one tackle after the break and showed a good bit of skill to get Liverpool away before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put one decent cross into the box but not involved as much as he’d have liked in the first half. Couldn’t take his first chance of the second period but made no mistake when another came his way with a deadly finish. Subbed i stoppage-time.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Almost produced a moment of sheer quality when bursting away from the Brighton defence and seeing his effort saved, but then didn’t give Liverpool the focal point they needed for the rest of the first half. Did provide that after the break, though, with his clever pass almost assisting Salah before he intelligently got out of the way of Gakpo’s cross for the equaliser. Subbed in the 75th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

A peripheral figure throughout the opening period. However, was a livewire after the break, crossing for Mac Allister’s chance before flashing an effort just wide. Then came up with the good to equaliser, albeit he wasn’t going for goal but it was deserved. Finished the game operating in a central role.

Sub 1 - Joe Gomez (replaced Konate) - 8

An absolute monster after coming off, throwing himself in front of so much. Had two chances to score and may be disappointed he didn’t bag his maiden Liverpool goal.

Sub 2 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gave more energy and played a major role in Salah’s winner when playing a one-two with Luis Diaz before setting free the Egypt international.

Sub 3 - Luis Diaz (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Played his part in the winner.

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Nunez) - 6

Gave experience in the middle of the park.

Sub 5 - Conor Bradley (replaced Salah) - N/A