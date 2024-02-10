Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table as they earned a 3-1 victory over Burnley in front of a record-breaking attendance for a league game at Anfield.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were all on target for the Reds, whose numbers were depleted because of injuries and illness.

A total of 59,896 fans watched Jurgen Klopp's side claim all three points, as more seats were opened up following the near-completion of the Anfield Road Endf expansinon.

The game started at an electric pace, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - deputising for flu victim Alisson Becker - tipping over from David Fofana in the eighth minute, although the offside flag was already up. Two minutes later, Kelleher rushed off line to repel Zeki Amdouni.

The reds eventually found their way into the encounter, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones unable to hit the target with chances. However, the deadlock was finally broken by the home side on 31 minutes. Burnley keeper James Trafford was left in no man’s land when trying to claim Alexander-Arnold’s corner and there was Jota to nod into an empty net.

Liverpool went in search of a second goal and in the 38th minute Darwin Nunez fired in a cross for Luis Diaz but his effort cannoned off the post.

And against the run of play, Burnley were level on the stroke of half-time when Dara O’Shea rose highest from a corner and powered a header beyond Kelleher.

Alexander-Arnold was surprisingly withdrawn at the interval and was replaced by Harvey Elliott - who helped ensure Liverpool retook the lead in the 52nd minute The Reds won the ball deep in enemy territory and Elliott cut the ball back from the byline for Diaz, whose stooping header found the back of the net.

Nunez finally had an opportunity of his own in the 63rd minute when he latched on to Andy Robertson's through ball but was thwarted by Trafford.

Then Burnley gave the Reds two reminders that the three points were far from sealed. On 64 minutes, Kelleher again was equal to a Fofana effort before Odobert sliced the rebound wide. Three minutes later, Fofana carved open another chance and this time beat Kelleher but the Clarets forward's shot went wide of the far post.

However, Klopp's troops reasserted their authority, with Jota forcing a good save out of Trafford before Jarell Quansah flashed a shot on the spin narrowly off target. But the win was sealed with 10 minutes remaining, with Elliott the architect as his cross picked out Nunez to head into the far corner. Nunez had a chance to put the gloss on the triumph at the death but couldn't beat Trafford. Yet that didn't matter as Liverpool returned to the summit of the table after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton earlier in the day - and their title aspirations remain in their own hands. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 8 Made an impressive save to tip off his line, albeit Fofana was offside before saving from Amdouni in the first half. Had little chance with Burnley's equaliser. Made a huge save from Fofana after the break and narrowed the angle for the Burnley forward to shoot wide just after. A fine display deputising for Alisson.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Delivered the corner for Liverpool's opening goal but perhaps didn't use the ball as well as he can in the first half and should have done better with a long-range effort. Surprisingly subbed at half-time.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Booked for a cynical foul in the 19th minute but otherwise sound in the first half. Got away with a tame header in the second half that Burnley went close to punishing before flashing an effort of his own narrowly wide.