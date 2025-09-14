Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on September 14, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

A Mo Salah penalty deep into stoppage-time ensured that Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their Premier League title defence as they battled to a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

It appeared that the Reds were set for a frustrating afternoon against the newly-promoted Clarets as they struggled to break down a stubborn defence. But Arne Slot’s visitors were presented with a golden chance in the dying embers as Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri committed handball inside his own box - and Salah stepped up to earn Liverpool all three points.

Liverpool dominated the first half but lacked a creative spark against a Burnley side who set out to frustrate the visitors. It was the Clarets who probably had the best opportunity in the seventh minute but Jaidon Anthony couldn’t keep his effort below the bar.

The Reds started to find more gaps in the hosts’ defence towards the end of the opening period, with Andy Robertson - who replaced Milos Kerkez less than a minute previously - jinked his way into the box but his shot was easily saved. A minute later, Hugo Ekitike displayed clever footwork and poked a ball across the face of goal but there was no Liverpool player who gambled.

The second period was similar for Liverpool but they did improve. Ryan Gravenberch volleyed an effort over the crossbar from a corner while Dominik Szoboszlai forced a good save out of Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Substitute Federico Chiesa then glanced a header wide less than a minute after his introduction.

Burnley were reduced to 10 men when Lesley Ugochukwu was given a second yellow card. It felt like Liverpool would be unable to take advantage of the extra player, with Jeremie Frimpong having a shot kept out in stoppage-time.

Yet there was to be late drama when Hannibal blocked Frimpong’s cross with his arm and referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty. Salah had been subdued throughout the encounter but he displayed nerves of steel to find the back of the net and ensure Liverpool kept up their 100% start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half and distribution was good. Pretty much the same after the break.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Did everything required defensively in the first half but didn’t make an impact on the front foot. Moved into midfield in the second half and added more dynamism that was required, having one long-distance shot well saved.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Won pretty much all of his duels and mopped up plenty of danger down the right-hand side. Similar in the second half. Subbed in the 87th minute as Liverpool pushed for a breakthrough.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Got away with a loose pass that led to Burnley’s best chance in the first half but did really well to stop Lyle Foster in his tracks as the Clarets strike burst towards goal. Did well to snuff out one counter

Milos Kerkez - 4

Booked for what was deemed as a dive for going to ground in the first half then committed another foul. That led to Kerkez being replaced in the 38th minute as he walked a disciplinary tightrope. So rash.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Beat the Burnley press several times with cleverness on the ball and offered a shield to the defence in the first half. Volleyed just over in the second period and saw plenty of the ball

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Gave away a couple of early passes in the first half but managed to shake off a rash challenge from Lesly Ugochukwu. Not a big surprise he was replaced at half-time as Mac Allister still doesn’t look fully fit.

Mo Salah - 5

Barely involved in the first half and made the completely wrong decision on a counter-attack. Had little impact after the break and wasted some good moments. A shadow of the form he displayed last season so far this term but stepped up when his team needed it.

Florian Wirtz - 5

Showed some nice touches but couldn’t impact the first half. Found more pockets of space in the second half as he squeezed one shot wide then was fouled that caused Ugochukwu to be sent off. Subbed in the closing stages.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Had a few decent moments when he cut inside but didn’t really put Burnley in any danger. Got to the byline a couple of times after the break but lacked end product.

Hugo Ekitike - 5

Largely lacked service in the first half but was efficient on the ball and someone had to gamble when he poked a ball across the face of goal. Couldn’t be picked out by a team-mate after the break and subbed in the 72nd minute.

Sub 1 - Andy Robertson (replaced Kerkez) - 7

Made an immediate impact when jinking into the box and having a shot kept out. Swung in some good deliveries after the break.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Mac Allister) - 8

Added so much more thrust in the second half. Liverpool have missed his willingness to get forward and break lines from deep.

Sub 3 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Ekitike) - 6

Glanced a header just wide only seconds after coming off the bench.

Sub 4 - Rio Ngumoha (replaced Wirtz) - 7

Got Burnley on the back foot.

Sub 5 Jeremie Frimpong (replaced Konate) - 7

Tested Dubravka and won the penalty.