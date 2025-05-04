Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s first game as Premier League champions ended in a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A much-changed Reds team lacked coherence for much of the encounter, with the Champions League-chasing Blues taking full advantage. Arne Slot’s side did create chances, particularly after going two goals behind and while Virgil van Dijk’s bullet header gave them a glimmer of hope, Cole Palmer’s stoppage-time penalty meant the newly-crowned champions of England suffered only a third league defeat this term.

Liverpool threatened within the first minute when Mo Salah’s cross-cum-shot was well held by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez. And two minutes later, the home side took the lead when Pedro Neto’s cross picked out Enzo Fernandez in acres of space and he finished with aplomb.

Liverpool did muster a decent response, with Cody Gakpo having a curling shot well held by Sanchez while Salah’s poor touch meant he could not capitalise on a clever pass threaded through by Alexander-Arnold.

Two minutes before the interval, Neto cut inside and cracked a shot but the Chelsea winger’s effort flashed wide of the near post.

The next goal was going to be crucial - and it went to the visitors. Liverpool suffered wretched luck when van Dijk’s clearance ricocheted off Jarell Quansah and found the back of the net.

To their credit, Liverpool had enough chances to get back into the game with Darwin Nunez and Salah both failing to hit the target with free headers. But with five minutes remaining, the Reds grabbed themselves a lifeline when van Dijk powered home a header from an Alexis Mac Allister corner.

But Liverpool could not take hold of the momentum and it was Chelsea who settled matters in the dying embers. Quansah felled Moises Caiceco, with referee Simon Hooper awarding a penalty. Palmer took responsibility and fired home to consign the Reds to defeat.

Slot insisted that Liverpool should not be judged in these final four games as they were en route to winning the title But there might be a pang of disappointment from the Anfield boss that some of his troops who have not had as many minutes this term could not fully make their mark.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

Helpless for Fernandez’s opening goal and saw the offside flag keep him on the pitch when rushing off his line and bringing down Nicolas Jackson. Couldn’t do anything about Quansah’s own goal but made a good save from Jaden Sancho and held a Cole Palmer effort after that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Got involved in an early mix-up with Harvey Elliott but picked out a fine pass for Salah that should have come to more and made a big block from a Neto shot in the first half. Subbed straight after Chelsea’s second goal although Bradley was already set to come on.

Jarell Quansah - 5

Made one good challenge on Palmer and was sound in the first half. Did well to put pressure on Jackson to stop a chance early in the second half and nothing he could do about the own goal he scored. Frustrations may have caused his yellow card shortly after. Then sold short by Szboszlai and conceded a penalty.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Commanded the rearguard well to play Chelsea offside on several occasions in the first half. Booked in the second period for a late foul on Lavia and unfortunate his clearance ricocheted off Quansah.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5

Perhaps gave Neto too much space to cross for the opening goal and contributed little on the front foot. Beaten down the flank that caused the scramble for Chelsea’s second goal. Put in the cross for Salah’s big chance before being subbed in the 82nd minute.

Wataru Endo - 7

Made one really important tackle on Madueke in the first half and used the ball well despite not being renowned for those qualities. Kept battling away in the second period and made an important tackle on Jackson. Subbed in the 69th minute. A commendable display.

Curtis Jones - 6

Had some moments in the opening period on the ball but never really threatened to hurt the opposition. Made a couple of important interceptions in the second period and didn’t go hiding, to his credit. Switched to left-back in the closing stages.

Harvey Elliott - 5

Was far too peripheral in the first half as he was unable to get on the ball and hurt Chelsea. Flitted in and out of the second half and not a big surprise when subbed in the 67th minute.

Mo Salah - 5

Picked up some threatening positions but lost the ball too often in the first half. Will rue that he didn’t have an assist when crossing for Nunez’s chance but then missed a big header of his own.

Diogo Jota - 4

One poor touch denied him a potential chance inside the Chelsea box and couldn’t really impact the first half. Didn’t do anything after the break before being subbed in the 57th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Liverpool’s liveliest forward in the first half but wasn’t clinical enough in some decent positions. Started the second half slowly but did grow into it somewhat.

Sub 1 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Gave Liverpool far more thrust and penetration after his introduction.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 5

Had to do better with his header which went well wide.

Sub 3 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Endo) - 6

Whipped in the corner for van Dijk’s goal.

Sub 4 - Dominik Szoboszlai (replaced Elliott) - 5

Barely got going and sold Quansah well short which gave Chelsea a chance from the penalty spot.

Sub 5 - Federico Chiesa - N/A