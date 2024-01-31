Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season as they romped to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea and regained a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

A first Reds goal for Conor Bradley - as well as two assists - along with strikes from Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz sent an emphatic message to Arsenal and Manchester City that they'll be difficult to usurp from the summit. In truth, Jurgen Klopp's side's triumph could have been more emphatic - with Nunez hitting the woodwork four times including a missed penalty.

Liverpool were imperious in the first half, with Nunez going close on three occasions including a shot saved onto the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

It appeared only a matter of time before the Reds opened the scoring - and indeed they did in the 23rd minute when Jota wriggled himself into the box before finishing with aplomb.

Curtis Jones then forced a good save out of Petrovic before Liverpool doubled their tally on 39 minutes. Bradley was set free down the right flank and he arrowed a shot into the far corner from an acute angle to net his maiden Reds goal.

And in the 45th minute, Klopp's troops had a gilt-edged opportunity to put the game to rest. Jota was trodden on inside the box by Benoit Badiashile, with referee Paul Tierney pointing to the penalty spot. Nunez stepped up and sent Petrovic the wrong way but his shot cannoned off the post and Chelsea cleared the danger.

Chelsea spurned a golden opening when Mykhailo Mudryk blazed over six minutes into the second half before Liverpool reasserted their dominance. They scored their third goal on 65 minutes when that man Bradley fizzed in a cross that picked out Szoboszlai to glance beyond Petrovic.

The Londoners gave themselves a lifeline Christopher Nkunku reduced the arrears in the 71st minute. But Liverpool's three-goal lead was restored when Nunez crossed for Diaz to finish from close range.

In Klopp's first league match since announcing he'll leave as manager at the end of the season, it was the clearest of messages that there's every chance he could fashion a perfect Liverpool send-off. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Got off his line early in the first half and was otherwise untroubled. Beaten by Nkunku when he couldn't do much else but sound otherwise.

2 . Conor Bradley - 10 Immense in the first half. Started by playing an excellent through to engineer a Nunez cross then stepped in to win the ball and assist Jota's opener. Bradley would have a moment to remember when he added Liverpool's second with angled shot that found the far corner and played his part in the penalty. Was immaculate defensively as he shackled Sterling and Mudryk and then his fizzing cross found the head of Szoboszlai for the Reds' third goal. There won't be many better performances this season. Subbed in the 68th minute.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - 7.5 Survived an early penalty appeal following a collision with Conor Gallagher but otherwise sound in the first half and cross for Jota led to the penalty. Barely troubled after the break and crossfield ball set Bradley away to cross for Liverpool's third. Perhaps could have got tighter to Nkunku for Chelsea's consolation, however.