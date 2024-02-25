Liverpool were crowned Carabao Cup champions as they displayed guts and resolve in abundance to earn a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in a dramatic Wembley final.

Virgil van Dijk powered home a header in the 28th minute of extra-time to ensure the Reds - depleted without 11 players including Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota - claimed the silverware for a record 10th time.

Van Dijk had seen a goal controversially disallowed in the second half of normal time and it appeared that Liverpool and Chelsea would have to be separated on penalties - as they were two years ago both in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals - but van Dijk ensured that was not the be the case.

Jurgen Klopp's side ended the game with three teenagers on the pitch such are their injury issues but somehow showed a way to prove triumphant.

Liverpool started at a frenetic pace and in the 14th minute Luis Diaz had an effort well saved by Chelsea keeper Djordie Petrovic. Five minutes later, it was Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher who came to his side's rescue when he made an acrobatic stop to thwart Cole Palmer's close-range effort.

Liverpool were hit by a hammer blow as the injury crisis deepened on 28 minutes, with Ryan Gravenberch having to be stretchered off and replaced by Joe Gomez. That disrupted the Reds' rhythm and on 32 minutes, Chelsea thought he'd taken the lead when Raheem Sterling rounded off a slick breakaway - but he was adjudged to be narrowly offside.

Klopp's troops started to get back on top and went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute but Cody Gakpo's craned header found the post.

It was Liverpool's turn to see a goal overturned on the hour mark. Virgil van Dijk powered home Andy Robertson's free-kick, which sparked wild celebrations in front of the travelling Kopites. However, VAR recommended referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and it was deemed that Wataru Endo committed a foul in the build-up.

It was no surprise that Chelsea started to get on top given Liverpool's dearth of players available. Conor Gallagher hit the post for the Blues before Kelleher produced another stunning save when racing off his line to keep out the England midfielder.

Kelleher would then thwart Palmer's shot with his legs as the Reds limped over the line to take the encounter into extra-time.

It was Liverpool who started the additional 30 minutes by far the brighter and 18-year-old substitute Jayden Danns saw a header tipped over before Harvey Elliott should have done better when he was picked out in space by Diaz but volleyed into the side netting.

Then with five minutes remaining, Elliott was again left unmarked at the back post and tried to squeeze a header into the near corner, but Petrovic was alert and got down well.

There was to be one final opportunity before a potential penalty shootout - and it would be snaffled. Van Dijk displayed outstanding intent to be first to the ball yet again and he glanced a header into the far corner. There was to be no VAR check this time and the roof was lifted off Wembley.

The victory ensured that another piece of silverware has been added to the Anfield trophy cabinet before Klopp's departure as manager at the end of the season - and the first of a potential four-trophy haul. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - Made a stunning stop from Palmer in the first half to keep Liverpool level. Didn't have a lot to do for much of the second half before coming to the Reds' rescue twice with two huge saves. Raced off his line to snuff out danger in extra-time before making a decent stop from Noni Madueke.

2 . Conor Bradley - 7 Started with intensity in abundance and carried on that way when he had to move further forward, going close to scoring. Booked towards the end of the first half after getting in a scuffle with Ben Chilwell. Was a willing runner in the second half but couldn't have too much of an impact before being subbed in the 72nd minute.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 8 A rock at the back in the first half. Had a good tussle with Nicolas Jackson in the second period and booked for stopping a Chelsea attack. Got back really impressive to quell a Blues attack in the closing stages on normal time. Subbed at the start of second-half extra-time after a monumental effort.