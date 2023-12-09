Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League as they battled from behind to earn a late 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds were below par for much of the encounter and only bucked up their ideas when the Eagles had Jordan Ayew sent off in the second half. Mo Salah bagged his 200th Liverpool goal when equalising before Harvey Elliott lashed home a stunning strike in stoppage-timr to deliver Jurgen Klopp's troops all three points.

Liverpool were lacklustre in the opening 45 minutes despite having the lion's share of possession and struggled to break down a well-organised Palace defence.

It was the home side who went the closest to opening the scoring in the 27th minute. The Eagles launched a swift counter-attack and a cross picked out Jefferson Lerma at the back post but he was denied by a superb save from Reds keeper Alisson Becker.

Palace were awarded a penalty two minutes later when Virgil van Dijk clipped Odsonne Edouard in the box. However, a VAR review overturned the decision as it was adjudged that Wataru Endo had been fouled by Will Hughes beforehand.

The best it got for Liverpool in terms of goalscoring chances was Dominik Szosbozali's shot in stoppage-time being blocked by Hughes.

Liverpool finally calved out an opportunity three minutes into the second half. Luis Diaz's cross-cum-shot found its way to Darwin Nunez in the area but he headed wide.

Then in the 56th minute, Palace were awarded a penalty. Jarell Quansah's challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta was waved off initially by referee Andy Madley. However, a lengthy VAR check that took almost two minutes while the game was ongoing resulted in Madley overturning his decision and pointing to the spot. Mateta stepped up and tucked home.

Liverpool continue to fashion anything of real note, with Palace keeper Sam Johnstone having a quiet afternoon. However, the game would change in the 75th minute when Ayew was given his marching orders for a second yellow card when fouling Elliott. That gave the Reds the catalyst they needed and were back level just 90 seconds later. Substitutes Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones all played their part, with the latter teeing up Salah, whose shot took a wicket deflection and found the back of the net.

And it would be another substitute in Elliott who earned Klopp's troops all three points when he picked up the ball outside the Eagles area, jinked his way past a defended before crashing a left-footed effort into the near post.

Luis Diaz then had a goal chalked off for offside before Palace went in search of a leveller. Liverpool had Alisson to thank once again when he got down low to deny Michael Olise's header at the back post.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates with Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on December 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace.

2 . Alisson Becker - 8 Back in the team after injury and made a huge stop to keep the score level in the first half. No chance with the penalty but made another stunning stop at the death.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Looked the most likely to create something in the first half and got back to clear after Alisson's save. Moved into midfield in the second period and had more influence.