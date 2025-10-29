Federico Chiesa of Liverpool looks dejected during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield.

Liverpool’s woes continued as they suffered a sixth defeat in seven games in all competitions at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield.

Arne Slot waved the white flag from the outset by making wholesale changes to his line-up, clearly prioritising the Reds turning their fortunes around in the Premier League having lost their past four matches.

And Palace took full advantage as they delivered a 3-0 triumph in the fourth-round tie, with pressure now on Liverpool to deliver when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Slot made 10 changes from the line-up that lost 3-2 at Brentford last weekend, with not one senior player on the bench. Captain Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai were among the players given the night off as they watch on behind the dugout.

Liverpool made the better start of the two teams and debutant Kieran Morrison headed over from a Milos Kerkez cross in the seventh minute. On 16 minutes, Rio Nguomoha worked his way into space but curled his shot wide of the far post.

And with four minutes of the first half remaining, Palace broke the deadlock with their first real opportunity. Liverpool failed to clear a ball into their box and there was Ismaila Sarr to fire home.

Then on the stroke of half-time, the Eagles doubled their advantage with that man Sarr allowed too much and he kept his composure to finish.

Liverpool barely created anything in the second half and their chances of getting back into the game were put paid to when Amara Nallo was given a red card. In the closing stages, Palace put the tie to bed with Yeremy Pino bagging.

It means that the Reds have yet to win a game in England since beating Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round a month ago. They now have three huge fixtures against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City approaching - and Slot must justify his decision to effectively surrender Liverpool’s opportunity of winning a major piece of silverware.

Liverpool player ratings vs Palace

Freddie Woodman - 6

Off his line a couple of times in the first half and made an easy save from Will Hughes before having no chance with both of Sarr’s goals. Made two straightforward stops early in the second half

Wataru Endo - 5

Defended with aggression but that backfired as he was dragged out of position for Sarr’s second goal.

Joe Gomez - 5

Made several interceptions in the first half but his misclearance gifted Sarr the opener. Didn’t do too much wrong in the second period and played a silly pass that led to the third goal.

Andy Robertson - 6

Didn’t do much wrong in the first half operating in a three-man defence and played one superb long ball that Liverpool should have taken advantage of. Subbed in the 67th minute.

Calvin Ramsay - 7

Came out of the cold to deliver an eye-catching performance in the first half as he looked so comfortable on the ball and got back well to curtail a Palace breakaway. Didn’t impact the game as much in the second half but still Liverpool’s best performer.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Much better than he has been in recent weeks in the first half as he showed experience on the ball. Similar in the second half before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Trey Nyoni - 4

Saw a fair amount of the ball but at fault for a few promising moves breaking down. Pretty ineffective after the break.

Milos Kerkez - 4

Looked more suited to a wing-back role in the first half but lost the ball too often, although whipped in the cross for Morrison’s chance. Needed more from the £40m signing after the break.

Kieran Morrison - 4

Started brightly but headed a decent chance over the bar and should have done better when picked out by Robertson’s long ball. Gave the ball away far too much in the second half, albeit he didn’t stop trying. Subbed in the 67th minute.

Federico Chiesa - 6

Put in a shift but too isolated and starved of service in the first half, with his only chance going over. Starved of anything after the break.

Rio Ngumoha - 5.5

Had his moments and curled an effort just wide of the far post but too greedy at times in the first half. Frustrating at times in the second half as he only showed flashes before being subbed late on.

Sub 1 - Amara Nallo (replaced Mac Allister) - 4

Sent off for the second time in as many senior appearances. Didn’t need to make the challenge

Sub 2 - Wellity Lucky (replaced Robertson) - 5

A debut for the centre-back.

Sub 3 - Kaide Gordon (replaced Morrison) - 6

Tried to get at Palace whenever he could, to his credit.

Sub 4 - Trent Kone-Doherty (replaced Ngumoha) - N/A