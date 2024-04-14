Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes took another hammer blow as they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds’ performance was tired and leggy while they missed several big opportunities but lost at home for the first time at home in the top flight this season. And now they are two points behind Manchester City with six games remaining, while they could fall four points adrift of Arsenal should they beat Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops could have few complaints and their campaign is under threat of capitulating they’re also on the verge of exiting the Europa League.

Liverpool were jaded in the first half and for the 23rd time in all competitions fell behind. In the 15th minute, Palace pulled the ball back from the byline and Eberechi Eze calmly finished.

And three minutes later, the Reds’ predicament almost got worse. Virgil van Dijk’s slip allowed Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to burst towards goal and he beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker but Andy Robertson made a stunning goal-line clearance.

Despite their weary performance in the opening 45 minutes, the Reds did have chances. Wataru Endo struck the crossbar following a scramble while Luis Diaz was denied as the back post by Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Klopp’s side did improve after the break but lacked composure in the final third. On 54 minutes the ball bounced kindly for Darwin Nunez from a corner but his effort was straight at Henderson. Then on 72 minutes, Diogo Jota must have thought he’d scored when his shot beat Henderson but saw his effort blocked by ex-Reds defender Nathaniel Clyne.

Liverpool were given a scare in the 74th minute when Alisson made a decent stop from Mateta. And a minute later, the Reds spurned a golden chance to equalise. The home side mustered a counter-attack and Cody Gakpo picked out Jones who was left one-on-one with Henderson but fired wide.

Then in stoppage-time, Salah had an effort from inside the six-yard box but Tyrick Mitchell made a crucial block.

It was a game that Liverpool lacked cutting edge again and now they’re title aspirations are well out of their hands. They trail Man City by two points and are level on points with Arsenal - but could be three points adrift by this evening. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Made an early save on his return from injury but poor pass would lead to Palace winning a throw-in and then going on to open the scoring. Made a decent stop from Mateta after the break.

2 . Andy Robertson - 7 The only Liverpool player who could hold his head up in the first half. Provided plenty of thrust down the flank and made a pivotal goal-line clearance. Kept at it in the second half although not as involved.

3 . Conor Bradley - 5 Couldn't really inject any pace down the flank in the first half and was tested defensively. Subbed shortly after the interval because of an injury.