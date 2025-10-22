Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC at Frankfurt Stadion on October 22, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Liverpool bounced back to winning ways in emphatic style as they delivered a 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The Reds did have to battle from behind but first-half goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate followed by efforts from Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai ensured that a four-match losing streak was arrested by Arne Slot’s side.

Match report

Frankfurt started the better of the two teams and Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was forced into a good save in the sixth minute.

The Reds started to get on top, with Alexander Isak being denied twice. And against the run of play, Slot’s troops fell behind when Frankfurt mustered a counter-attack that was rounded off by Rasmus Kristensen.

But Liverpool responded well and were level nine minutes later in one fell swoop. Andy Robertson played an excellent pass to spot the run of Ekitike, who put on the afterburners before scoring against his former club.

And Slot would have been delighted that the Reds finally scored not once, but twice from set-pieces. On 35 minutes, Van Dijk crashed home a header from a Cody Gakpo corner before Konate did the same thing nine minutes later from Dominik Szoboszlai’s delivery.

Liverpool continued to dominate in the second half and added to their tally on 66 minutes when Florian Wirtz played a ball across for Gakpo to finish from close range. And Wirtz had his second assist four minutes later when Szoboszlai find the bottom corner from long range.

In truth, the Reds could well have scored more and Mo Salah, dropped to the bench, should have squared to Wirtz for an easy finish but instead opted to shoot and was thwarted.

It was the result that Liverpool needed as they moved into 10th spot in the league table of the Champions League, having taken six points from three matches so far. With Slot’s side travelling to Brentford on Saturday, the head coach will have plenty of food for thought.

Liverpool player ratings vs Frankfurt

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 6

Made a fine early save as goal would have counted despite the offside flag going up. No chance with Kristensen’s opener. Untested after the break.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Tried to have a go in the early stages but hamstring injury curtailed his evening when subbed in the 18th minute,

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Defended really well in the first half and powered home the third goal with a monstrous header. Breezed through the second half before being subbed in the 74th minute, which made sense given he’s had a couple of niggles this season.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Did what was required defensively in the first half and displayed great desire to emphatically head home Liverpool’s second goal. Untested in the second period.

Andy Robertson - 7

Should have got tighter to Kristensen for the opening goal but played a sensation pass to release Ekitike to equalise. Did what was required after the break.

Florian Wirtz - 8

Lost the ball in the build-up to Frankfurt’s goal and just didn’t look all that comfortable playing off the right, although did play one brilliant pass. Improved markedly after the break and could well have had two assists before teeing-up Gakpo. Then played the pass for Szoboszlai’s goal and played a really intelligent pass in the closing stages that should have amounted to more.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 9

Played one fine ball over the top to Isak for a chance and whipped in the corner for Konate’s goal. Was magnificent after the break as he played a part in Gakpo’s goal before finding the back of the net with a sweetly struck effort. An all-action display.

Curtis Jones - 7

Kept things ticking in the first half., although gave the ball away that gave Frankfurt their early chance. Similar in the second half as he kept the ball intelligently and played a selfless role.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Put in a fine cross for a Bradley chance and put in the wicked corner that Van Dijk met. Caused Frankfurt plenty of issues after the break and couldn’t miss when picked out by Wirtz. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Hugo Ekitike - 8

Took his goal tremendously as he displayed all of his pace and composure. Continued to ask questions of his former club after the break and would have been disappointed he had a chance denied. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Alexander Isak - 5

Denied by a decent save with his first chance before the break and couldn’t have done much else when he had another shot stopped. Otherwise quiet and subbed at half-time.

Sub 1 - Conor Bradley (replaced Frimpong) - 6

Will be disappointed he didn’t equalise with a header but made an important block after that. Forced a good save out of the keeper in the second period.

Sub 2 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Isak) - 6

Might be a tad disappointed he didn’t hit the target with an acrobatic effort and tamely shot into the keeper’s arms at the death. Showed his usual endeavour.

Sub 3 - Mo Salah (replaced Ekitike) - 5

Desperate to score and so selfish when having a shot saved when he could have just squared to Wirtz for a tap-in. Then ballooned a shot over the bar.

Sub 4 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Didn’t do much wrong.

Sub 5 - Joe Gomez (replaced Konate) - 6

Ditto.