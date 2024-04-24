Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes have been shattered after they fell to a 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Reds were second-best in all departments as Jurgen Klopp’s final encounter against the Toffees ended in a second defeat in the fixture. But more importantly, it leaves Liverpool three points behind Arsenal in the race to be crowned champions with just four fixtures remaining - and there’ll scarcely be a Kopite who thinks they’re still within a chance of claiming the silverware.

Too many players underperformed and Everton fully deserved their triumph to edge closer to top-flight survival.

The game started frantically, with Abdoulaye Doucoure prodding a chance wide for Everton inside three minutes. A minute later, Darwin Nunez has a decent opportunity for Liverpool but couldn’t get any real purchase on his effort.

Then on six minutes, the Blues thought they had a golden chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was felled by Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker inside the area. However, a VAR review deemed that Calvert-Lewin had strayed narrowly offside and the visitors were given a reprieve.

Yet it was Everton who continued to look the more dangerous outfit, with Calvert-Lewin producing a fine save from Alisson on 16 minutes.

And Dyche’s side’s pressure would pay dividends when they broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Liverpool failed to clear their lines from a set-piece and the ball fell for Branthwaite, whose effort crept under the scrambling Alisson.

That prompted a response from Liverpool and they should have been level in the 35rd minute when Darwin Nunez found himself one-on-one with Jordan Pickford - and saw his shot thwarted by the Everton goalkeeper’s legs.

Eight minutes later, Luis Diaz found himself in a similar position but Pickford was again equal to the effort. And in stoppage-time, Pickford was again called into action as he got down to his left to repel Andy Robertson’s low drive.

The next goal was going to be paramount and after both sides had half-chances in the second period, Everton extended their advantage in the 58th minute. Dwight McNeil’s sumptuous delivery caused havoc in the Reds’ box and Calvert-Lewin rose highest at the back post and powered a header into the back of the net.

That was much deserved and it gave the Toffees breathing space. But they almost had their advantage slashed in the 69th minute when Diaz cut inside and rattled the far post.

Yet Liverpool could scarcely muster another opportunity after that, with Harvey Elliott forcing another good save out of Pickford in the closing stages. But the Reds were deservedly beaten - and it now looks virtually impossible that Klopp will bow out as Anfield manager with the Reds as Premier League champions.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Could well have been sent off when given a yellow card for his foul on Calvert-Lewin - although VAR meant he was not booked at all. Made a fine save from Calvert-Lewin afterwards but may be disappointed he didn't keep out Branthwaite's opener. Little chance with Calvert-Lewin's goal after the break.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3 Wasted a couple of decent moments in the first half while crossing and passing was uncharacteristically lacklustre throughout. Subbed late on.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - Struggled to add a calmness to the Liverpool defence and was booked for dissent in the first half.